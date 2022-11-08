God of War Ragnarok is finally here and if you love the game and want to 100% it, you’ll need to know what all of the trophies are. There are 36 trophies in all, and by reading this, you will be spoiling yourself. Here are all of the trophies in God of War Ragnarok.
All Trophies in God of War Ragnarok
While there are numerous trophies for completing specific challenges in the main quest and by completing the side quest Favors, some of the trophies in God of War Ragnarok are hidden. Again, the trophies contain spoilers, so read ahead with caution.
Here are all of the trophies in God of War Ragnarok:
- The Librarian (Bronze) – Collect all of the Books
- The Curator (Bronze) – Collect all of the Artifacts
- How it Started (Bronze) – Equip an Enchantment
- Spit Shine (Bronze) – Upgrade one piece of armor
- Spartan Ways (Silver) – Remember the Spartan teachings
- Full Belly (Silver) – Obtain all of the Apples of Idunn and Horns of Blood Mead
- Knock off the Rust (Bronze) – Purchase a Skill
- Phalanx (Silver) – Obtain all shields
- Collector (Silver) – Obtain all Relics and Sword Hilts
- Dragon Slayer (Silver) – Craft the Dragon Scaled Armor Set
- How it’s Going (Silver) – Fully Repair the Amulet of Yggdrasil
- Ready for Commitment (Gold) – Fully upgrade one armor set
- The Florist (Bronze) – Collect one flower from each of the nine realms
- A Grizzly Encounter (Bronze) – Battle the Bear
- Blood Debt (Bronze) – Battle the God of Thunder
- Backyard Brawl (Bronze) – Battle the Mysterious Valkyrie
- Root of the Problem (Bronze) – Battle Nidhogg
- Off the Leash (Bronze) – Battle Garm
- Comeuppance (Bronze) – Battle Heimdall
- Better Together (Bronze) – Battle Hrist and Mist
- Funeral for a Friend (Silver) – Attend the funeral
- Rebel Leader (Bronze) – Return the Hammer of the Rebellion
- New Friends (Bronze) – Fetch Lunda’s orb
- Full Gufa (Silver) – Free the Hafgufas
- Making Amends (Silver) – Free the Lyngbakr
- It Was a Good Day (Silver) – Retrieve Mardoll
- Invasive Species (Silver) – Collect all of the Crater Hunts
- Besties (Silver) – Pet Speki and Svanna
- Rightful Place (Silver) – Return all the Lindwyrms to Ratatoskr
- Pure of Hart (Silver) – Return the Stags of the Four Seasons
- Trials by Fire (Silver) – Complete the Trials of Muspelheim
- Ragnarok (Gold) – Battle the All-Father
- Grave Mistake (Gold) – Battle King Hrolf
- The True Queen (Gold) – Battle Gna
- The Bear and the Wolf (Platinum) – Collect all Trophies
Those are all of the trophies in God of War Ragnarok. If you’re curious about how to even unlock The Crucible in Muspelheim to start and complete the trials, we’ve got you covered.
God of War Ragnarok is available now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.
- This article was updated on November 8th, 2022