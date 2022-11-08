God of War Ragnarok is finally here and if you love the game and want to 100% it, you’ll need to know what all of the trophies are. There are 36 trophies in all, and by reading this, you will be spoiling yourself. Here are all of the trophies in God of War Ragnarok.

All Trophies in God of War Ragnarok

While there are numerous trophies for completing specific challenges in the main quest and by completing the side quest Favors, some of the trophies in God of War Ragnarok are hidden. Again, the trophies contain spoilers, so read ahead with caution.

Here are all of the trophies in God of War Ragnarok:

The Librarian (Bronze) – Collect all of the Books

The Curator (Bronze) – Collect all of the Artifacts

How it Started (Bronze) – Equip an Enchantment

Spit Shine (Bronze) – Upgrade one piece of armor

Spartan Ways (Silver) – Remember the Spartan teachings

Full Belly (Silver) – Obtain all of the Apples of Idunn and Horns of Blood Mead

Knock off the Rust (Bronze) – Purchase a Skill

Phalanx (Silver) – Obtain all shields

Collector (Silver) – Obtain all Relics and Sword Hilts

Dragon Slayer (Silver) – Craft the Dragon Scaled Armor Set

How it’s Going (Silver) – Fully Repair the Amulet of Yggdrasil

Ready for Commitment (Gold) – Fully upgrade one armor set

The Florist (Bronze) – Collect one flower from each of the nine realms

A Grizzly Encounter (Bronze) – Battle the Bear

Blood Debt (Bronze) – Battle the God of Thunder

Backyard Brawl (Bronze) – Battle the Mysterious Valkyrie

Root of the Problem (Bronze) – Battle Nidhogg

Off the Leash (Bronze) – Battle Garm

Comeuppance (Bronze) – Battle Heimdall

Better Together (Bronze) – Battle Hrist and Mist

Funeral for a Friend (Silver) – Attend the funeral

Rebel Leader (Bronze) – Return the Hammer of the Rebellion

New Friends (Bronze) – Fetch Lunda’s orb

Full Gufa (Silver) – Free the Hafgufas

Making Amends (Silver) – Free the Lyngbakr

It Was a Good Day (Silver) – Retrieve Mardoll

Invasive Species (Silver) – Collect all of the Crater Hunts

Besties (Silver) – Pet Speki and Svanna

Rightful Place (Silver) – Return all the Lindwyrms to Ratatoskr

Pure of Hart (Silver) – Return the Stags of the Four Seasons

Trials by Fire (Silver) – Complete the Trials of Muspelheim

Ragnarok (Gold) – Battle the All-Father

Grave Mistake (Gold) – Battle King Hrolf

The True Queen (Gold) – Battle Gna

The Bear and the Wolf (Platinum) – Collect all Trophies

Those are all of the trophies in God of War Ragnarok. If you’re curious about how to even unlock The Crucible in Muspelheim to start and complete the trials, we’ve got you covered.

God of War Ragnarok is available now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

- This article was updated on November 8th, 2022