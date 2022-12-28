Which Destiny 2 Infiltrator Gear Should You Unlock First?

The Infiltrator Gear upgrades have finally gone live in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph. While the seasonal vendor has two specific unlock tracks, these can only be unlocked by using the Exo frame modules.

You’ll earn two Exo Frame modules every week by completing the seasonal challenges in the game. However, the case is slightly different for the Infiltrator Gear upgrades in Destiny 2. Up until the last weekly reset, the tooltip on these upgrades mentioned that you would have to progress in the “More than a weapon” questline to unlock these upgrades. And now that we’re in the fourth week of the season, you can finally pick your first upgrade. But which one should you get first?

Best Infiltrator Gear unlock order in Destiny 2

If you’re just starting out in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, here are the three Infiltrator Gear upgrades that you’ll come across with the seasonal vendor:

Security Clearance

Extreme Ordinance

Tactical Armor

Out of these three, our first pick is the Security Clearance upgrade. With this upgrade unlocked, you will be able to access the locked doors in the Heist Battleground and the Seraph Shield activities. Behind these locked doors, you’ll find those pesky little drones which you will have to destroy in order to get your hands on the new Exotic sparrow that was introduced during this season itself.

Once you’ve unlocked that upgrade, the next one you should go for is the Tactical Armor. Without this upgrade, you’ll notice that the lasers in the Seraph Shield and the Heist Battleground activities knock you out in one shot. This upgrade will give you some more resistance when it comes to being hit with these lasers.

Although one might argue that the Extreme Ordinance upgrade should be the second unlock, here’s why it shouldn’t be that much of a priority. This upgrade will allow you to deal additional damage to some specific enemies in the two seasonal activities, namely Seraph Shield and Heist Battleground. However, there are some really interesting mods in the Seasonal Artifact, namely the Monochromatic Maestro and the Solo Operative mods.

Both these mods increase your overall damage output. The Monochromatic Maestro is a wonderful mod when you’re running activities as a team. The Solo Operative mod, as the name suggests, is tailored for the times when you’re running solo activities. With an appropriate build and a proper cycle, you’ll be melting tanky enemies anyway, so you don’t technically need the Extreme Ordinance upgrade just yet.

But then again, it all boils down to your personal choice. At the end of the day, you’ll eventually be able to unlock all three Infiltrator Gear upgrades over the course of Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph. So there’s no harm in picking up a random upgrade first and then going for the other two.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 28th, 2022