Who is the new agent Harbor in Valorant? Where he is from, and everything to know

The new Act soon to arrive in Valorant will bring with it a new Agent, code-named Harbor. Adding to a list of already extensive characters offered by the first-person shooter concocted by Riot. Though it’s been a while since the last released character, which was the enigmatic Fade. The new mustache nonchalant man coming in waves might help to shift the stale gameplay loop of Valorant for players looking for a new experience in their favorite shooter.

What will Agent Harbor bring to Valorant?

First and foremost, Harbor is an agent of the controller role that packs a considerate amount of abilities in his kit that is dedicated to preventing enemy vision and protecting allies from enemy assault in selected areas. From looking at the gameplay trailer and PBE footage that are already publicly accessible, it is possible to get a general idea as to how the character operates and what each of his abilities does.

E- High Tide: Summons a wave of movable water that is guidable with player control, changing its path and trajectory. Any enemies hit by the water wall will be slowed. Can be stopped preemptively by pressing the alt-fire button.

Q – Cove: Throws a grenade containing water. Upon contact with a surface, forms a spherical shield around the area blocking vision and bullets.

C – Cascade: Propels a wave of movable water forward that can go through walls, slowing any enemies that come into contact with it. The ability can be stopped preemptively by pressing the ability again.

X – Reckoning: Summon a pool of geysers in a selected area, any enemies within the area will be targeted with successive geyser strikes, concussing them if they stay in the range of the geyser’s field of impact.

His kit paints a picture of a character that will prohibit vision using walls, while also using his grenade to either secure important choke points or bomb plants. His ultimate reckoning will likely serve the purpose of either pressuring the enemy into repositioning upon invading a site or to fend and pick off attackers in a re-take by locking mobility down with the repeated geyser strikes.

Character Background

We know that the character hails from the land of India, but it isn’t yet exactly clear how he came into contact with Brimstone and why he has deigned to join the ranks of Valorant. Some assumptions can be made as to this being an effort on his part for self-preservation after obtaining a relic that has granted him the ability to control and bend water. More information will likely have to wait until the character officially hits the live servers, supposedly on October 18, 2022.

Valorant is available now on PC.