Who plays Kaitlyn Ka in The Quarry? Kaitlyn Ka Actress, explained

As you are making your way through The Quarry, there are bound to be a few times that you stop and say “they look super familiar, where do I know them from?”, and the actress behind Katilyn Ka is no different.

You may recognize her from a TV show or a movie, or anything in between, but let’s get a little more in-depth to see who is the real face behind the fake name. Here’s more information about Katilyn Ka in The Quarry.

Who Plays Katilyn Ka in The Quarry?

If you grew up in the 90’s you may recognize her from one of the most famous Disney Channel shows, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. There are countless other roles that she has filled in the past, so you may recognize her from just about anywhere. The actress behind Katilyn Ka in The Quarry is none other than Brenda Song. While this may be her first appearance in a video game, we don’t expect it to be the last, thanks to the wonderful performance that she puts on throughout the game.

She has also done some work in other forms of animated media, including The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, and even shows like Robot Chicken. She’s able to deliver a great performance in anything that she touches, so we can only hope to see her make her return to the video game sphere sooner than later.

The Quarry is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.