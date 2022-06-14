In The Quarry, some choices will feel like the wrong one is obvious and going to cause direct harm, and some don’t feel like choices at all, where you pick up a clue or tool and find it has a lasting impact even by interacting with it. At the middle point of the story, you find Laura, captured by Travis, the local sheriff, searching the police department for clues to the mystery of Hackett’s Quarry and what’s happening to her boyfriend Max. Depending on whether this is your first playthrough or not, you’ll encounter one tool that returns from the prologue, a needle like the one used to knock Laura out. Should Laura Take the Needle in The Quarry? Read on to find out!

Should Laura Take the Needle in The Quarry?

Part of this seems misleading, given you’ll find the needle while exploring and be unable to put it back, but you definitely should take the needle from the locker room near the calendar where you find his birthday, and hide it in your cell. The way to do so is when in the cell, remove the loose brick on the left wall using the bent spoon in your window, and put the needle in that spot. This is important because Travis will search you once you go back to bed, and if he finds this, it’ll reduce his trust in you, limiting your chances down the road for cooperation from him. Spoilers ahead.

If you keep the needle hidden, you’ll have a chance to knock Travis out with it, potentially avoiding having to take his pistol, which can easily result in an accident including his death in the event of a failed QTE. Simply put, this method lowers your body count and results in a more positive ending. But in the worst-case scenario, if you take the needle, and it is found, you can still disarm him and escape without anybody dying.

This concludes the guide to the question: Should Laura Take the Needle in The Quarry? Be sure to check out our other guides, and our review!

The Quarry was released for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S on June 10th, 2022.