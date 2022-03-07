Who Should You Give Prayerbooks to in Elden Ring?

The various incantations of Elden Ring grant players incredible magic abilities. They allow for a wide variety of actions, giving players the chance to throw lightning and fire out of their bare hands. As one might expect, many of these incantations can be found by slaying bosses and completing certain NPC questlines. But a few can only be obtained by finding special merchant NPCs to give prayerbooks to. Specific books will expand their selection of spells in various ways. Despite this, obtaining these spells can still be difficult thanks to questlines that occur during the game’s story.

The Best NPC to Give Prayerbooks to in Elden Ring

Players will most likely give their books to Corhyn, one of the first NPCs they’ll meet in the Roundtable Hold. Despite his misgivings about many prayerbooks, he’ll still happily teach the spells within. But at a certain point, he will set out on a journey of his own, only being found at specific points in the open world. The next time he’ll be found is by the Map Fragment at Altus Plateau; keeping track of him will only get more difficult from there. However, players can ignore this entirely if they’re uninterested in NPC questlines. Instead, they can find Miriel, Pastor of Vows at the Church of Vows.

The pastor will accept any prayerbook provided by the player, allowing the spells within to be purchased at their normal prices. This is especially useful as Miriel also teaches sorceries. This means players can simply save any prayerbooks or scrolls and dump them all onto the pastor when necessary. Essentially, Miriel acts as a hub for magic spells whenever a new scroll or prayerbook is found. Just be careful not to attack and kill the pastor by accident. You can’t give books to a corpse and expect to learn from it.

