Why Is Modern Warfare 2 Giving False Bans? What to Do if You Get False Banned in MW2

The launch of Modern Warfare II hasn’t been smooth sailing for a huge number of people. Players have been facing a massive number of glitches, bugs, and issues when jumping into matches, which are detrimental to people’s experience with the game. Unfortunately, things are getting significantly worse for many players who are signing in to find their accounts are getting banned for no apparent reason. With no information on how to resolve the issue, it seems a lot of players’ time with the game has been cut short. Read on to find out what you should do if you are banned for no reason.

How Can I Lift My Ban in Modern Warfare 2?

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time False bans have hit a Call of Duty game. In previous instances, Activision has worked as quickly as possible to lift false bans, and players could rejoin the game as usual. However, the players currently experiencing the bans are being told by Activision that once a ban has taken place, there is no way that it can be re-done. A ban on an account is final, and there is very little to do. That being said, due to the scale of innocent players receiving false bans, hopefully, the same steps as previous games will apply, and players will be able to access their accounts. There is nothing to do if you have been banned besides wait, unlike other issues, which you can attempt to fix yourself.

There are a few steps to take to prevent being banned as much as possible. Firstly, ensure no programs are running in the background that is not essential to your gameplay. There is a chance that these can be assumed as malicious, resulting in a claim that you are cheating, which is the reason for the ban. In addition to this, try not to record or capture footage while you are in the game until the current false ban issues have been resolved. Although there are no guarantees that these steps will prevent a false ban from taking place, they can reduce the risks of you being falsely accused of cheating.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 3rd, 2022