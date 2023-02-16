League of Legends: Wild Rift update 4.0b has been dropped by the Wild Rift Game Design Team, bringing the game into the future with humans augmented by cybernetic enhancements. The patch brings many changes to the game, including a new champion, game modes, and an event. The patch also brings nerfs and buffs to runes, items, and champions based on feedback from the player base. Here are the Wild Rift update 4.0b patch notes, so you know exactly what is coming to the game and how it will affect your experience moving forward.

Wild Rift Update 4.0b Patch Notes

Here are the full patch notes for update 4.0b of Wild Rift.

New Champion

A headstrong, spirited young woman from Zaun’s working-class, Zeri channels her electric magic to charge herself and her custom-crafted gun. Her volatile power mirrors her emotions, its sparks reflecting her lightning-fast approach to life. Deeply compassionate toward others, Zeri carries the love of her family and her home into every fight. Though her eagerness to help can sometimes backfire, Zeri believes one truth to be certain: stand up for your community, and it will stand up with you.

Zeri will be released on February 17 at 00:01 UTC.

Game Modes

Two new game modes will be introduced with Wilf Rift Update 4.0b

ONE FOR ALL

Did you miss out on trying 5 Yuumi’s? Yes, we’re still pushing our 5 Yuumi agenda around here. If you did or if there was another champ you wanted to try, now you can! Grab your friends and queue up!

One For All will be available to play from February 2 at 00:01 UTC until February 21 at 00:01 UTC.

DUEL

Once One For All leaves the Rift, it’s time to prove you’re the best of the best in Duel Mode! Go head to head in a one on one where you can show off your skills in a true 1v1!

Duel will be available to play from February 23 at 00:01 UTC until March 16 at 00:01 UTC.

Events

The PROJECT: SURGE event begins February 17 at 00:01 UTC.

Champion Changes

The following nine champions will have changes made in Wild Rift Update 4.0b:

Caitlyn

Caitlyn has been locked in and solving cases left and right, dominating the Dragon Lane for quite some time now. Currently, we believe she’s more powerful than needed, and is suppressing a lot of the weaker and lower range Dragon Lane carries. So this time we’re the one solving the cases, and are bringing down her base Attack Damage to give her foes a little extra breathing room in the earlier stages of the game.

Base Stats

Base Attack Damage: 58 -> 54

Camille

Camille’s Baron Lane win rate is in a healthier spot now, however jungle Camille is too strong after our recent buffs. We’re scaling back some of her healing and monster damage to slow down her Tactical Sweep of the jungle.

Tactical Sweep

Outer edge recovery health ratio: 50% → 40%

Monster modification: 100% → 50%

Jarvan IV

Jarvan players have often asked for a more powerful Golden Aegis, since the shield and slow are both small enough that the button press often doesn’t feel as satisfying as it could. While we don’t want to give Jarvan a huge buff right now, we do have some room to make some adjustments, so we’re shifting around some power to make Golden Aegis have a more powerful baseline and less dependent on having a large number of enemies nearby.

Golden Aegis

Cooldown: 12s → 10s

Shield: 65/95/125/155 + 2.1/2.4/2.7/3% Maximum health per enemy → 80/120/160/200 + 1.6/1.9/2.2/2.5% Maximum health per enemy champion hit

Miss Fortune

Our previous nerfs turned out to be misfortunate, as they were larger in magnitude than we intended for Miss Fortune. So, we’re buffing her back up with some extra base damage on Double Up.

Double Up

Base damage: 20/50/80/110 → 30/60/90/120

Morgana

This sinister sister is powerful in the jungle and Mid Lane, but has been struggling to find her footing in the support role where most Morgana players prefer to play her. We’re making a few adjustments to her Black Shield, Support Morganas can get more value from this powerful utility ability.

Black Shield

Magic Shield: 80/150/220/290 + 60% Ability Power → 70/150/230/310 + 50% Ability Power

Cooldown: 18/16/14/12s → 16/14/12/10s

Duration: 5s → 4s

Senna

Many Senna enjoyers have noted that Wild Rift’s Senna doesn’t have the Piercing Darkness slow that PC’s Senna has, this patch we’re solving that mist-ery. Since we were looking into buffing her, we’re adding this mechanic.

Piercing Darkness

[NEW]: Enemies hit are slowed by 15% + 0.1% × Bonus Attack Damage + 0.06% × Ability Power for 0.75/1/1.25/1.5s

Yasuo

Compared to other Mid Laners in higher levels of play, Yasuo has been falling behind. To give players who have mastered The Unforgiven more room for skill expression, we’re now allowing the target immunity cooldown of Yasuo’s Sweeping Blade to scale with the level of the ability.

Sweeping Blade

Target immunity cooldown: 8s → 8/7/6/5

Yuumi

Players have spoken with their bans, and the bans say this cat is often off the table. Fur now, we’re reducing the effectiveness of Yuumi’s poke damage and some of the furr-ee value she gives to her attached ally to make playing against this feline less frustrating.

Rowling Projectile

Enhanced current health damage: 1.5/3/4.5/6/7.5% → 2/3/4/5/6%

Mana cost: 50 → 60

You and Me!

Passive adaptive force: 13/15/17/19% → 8/11/14/17

Zed

Jungle Zed has been quietly dominating in higher levels of play. To slash down his ability to clear jungle camps, we’re reducing the damage Shadow Slash can deal to monsters.

Shadow Slash

[NEW]: Now deals 60% damage to monsters.

Gameplay Changes

Wild Rift Update 4.0b makes several item and rune changes.

Items

Four item changes have been made in Wild Rift Update 4.0b:

BANSHEE’S VEIL

Banshee’s Veil has been struggling to be that go to item for magic resistance, even in situations where the extra magic resistance should be good. So, we’re lowering the cost so that when you decide to deviate your build to opt in for more defense, your bank account doesn’t take as big of a hit.

Total cost: 3000g → 2800g

LOCKET ENCHANT

Locket hasn’t felt as rewarding when compared to other enchants, even when you’re facing multiple magic damage threats where it should excel. So, we’re lowering its cost to help it compete with the other enchant options.

Total cost: 800g → 500g

RANDUIN’S OMEN

Randuin’s Omen is not strong enough in its current state to compete with the other armor items, even when its anti-crit passive should be strong. So, to help it compete with the other options, we’re looking to increase the power of the anti-crit it has.

Pre-mitigation critical strike damage gained as Determination: 12% (Melee)/8% (Ranged) → 16% (Melee)/10% (Ranged)

SPIRIT VISAGE

We previously held off on Spirit Visage buffs because we were planning on adding shielding amplification to its passive. Now that we’ve done that (in 4.0) and it’s still struggling, we’re giving it some raw power buffs.

Ability Haste: 10 → 20

Total cost: 2900g → 2800g

Rune Changes

Two rune changes have been made in Wild Rift Update 4.0b

INSPIRATION: PATHFINDER

Compared to the other choices in the Inspiration tree, Pathfinder hasn’t been a top pick, so we’re giving it a small buff to help it out.

Regenerates missing health/mana per second: 1% → 1.5%

RESOLVE: SECOND WIND

Over time Second Wind has fallen off in power relative to other defensive rune options, with many players preferring to opt for more scaling or anti-burst options instead. We’re increasing the recovery from Second Wind to ensure it still has a place for champions that just need a little help getting through the lane.

Missing health recovered over 5 seconds: 1.5% → 2%

Missing health recovered over 5 seconds for melee: 3% → 4%

Skins

There are four new skins available with Wild Rift Update 4.0b, starting February 17:

PROJECT Zeri

PROJECT Lucian

PROJECT Master Yi

PROJECT Renekton

Accessories

These new accessories are available to unluck and will be released throughout the patch:

Baubles: RE:D34TH

RE:D34TH Emotes: Zinger; Point and Laugh; PRECISE/Yi; iG/T_THIS; Steel Yourselves!;

Zinger; Point and Laugh; PRECISE/Yi; iG/T_THIS; Steel Yourselves!; Icons: G/NETIC Zeri; MISSION: PROJECT, PENGU

G/NETIC Zeri; MISSION: PROJECT, PENGU Custom Recalls: RE/TURN

Free-To-Play Champion Rotation

Here is the Wild Rift Free-To-Play champion rotation for the last half of February:

February 16 – February 22: Brand, Camille, Ekko, Miss Fortune, Nautilus, Nunu & Willump, Rammus, Sona, Temmo and Vayne

Brand, Camille, Ekko, Miss Fortune, Nautilus, Nunu & Willump, Rammus, Sona, Temmo and Vayne February 23 – March 1: Ezreal, Fizz, Jarvan IV, Lulu, Nami, Shyvana, Veigar, Wukong, and Xayah

League of Legends: Wild Rift is available now on iOS and Android devices

- This article was updated on February 16th, 2023