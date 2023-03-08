Wo Long Version 1.03: Full Patch Notes Listed

Image: Koei Tecmo / Team Ninja

Team Ninja has recently released a patch for the PC and PlayStation versions of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. While the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows Store versions haven’t been released, the patch will be available for them. Here are the patch notes for the Version 1.03 of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Wo Long Version 1.03: Full Patch Notes

While Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has received praise for its challenging difficulty and satisfying combat, its launch has been marred by complaints over the abundance of glitches and bugs present in all versions of the game. The Steam version in particular has received scathing criticism online for being so ridden with technical issues that it’s virtually unplayable.

As a result, the Version 1.05 update is split between fixes included in all versions of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and changes unique to the Steam release. While all versions of the game have been given specialized fixes targeting certain bugged sections of the game, the Steam version has been given a broader update designed to improve its problematic camera controls and prevent crashes.

Patch Notes For All Platforms

Adjustments Made it possible for guest players in Recruit (online multiplayer) sessions to skip cutscenes and leave the session after boss battles.

Bug Fixes Fixed a bug in which the player would not be able to progress beyond the area where they encounter Zhao Yun in the main battlefield “Two Chivalrous Heroes” if the saved data from the demo version had a specific progress status and was transferred to the full version. Fixed a bug in which the special effects of equipment in the storehouse would be lost if the saved data from the demo version was transferred to the full version. Fixed a bug that prevented the player from re-entering the boss area of the main battlefield “Fall of the Corrupted Eunuch” if both the player and Baishe had been defeated at the same time. Fixed a bug that prevented the player from obtaining the trophy/achievement “Awakening of the Unscrupulous Hero” during online multiplayer sessions.

Note: After the update is applied, this trophy/achievement can be obtained by clearing any of the main or sub-battlefields. Fixed a bug that caused a crash when hitting enemies with the attacks “Falling Leaves” and “Scattered Leaves” while using dual halberds that had been decorated. Fixed a bug that caused some graphics settings to be reset to the default settings each time the game was launched. Fixed some other minor bugs.



Steam/Microsoft Store Versions

Adjustments Improved the camera controls when using a mouse.

Major Bug Fixes Fixed crash-prone situations that occurred in certain environments. Fixed white flickers that occurred in certain environments. Fixed a bug that caused some resolutions to not be selectable in certain environments. Fixed a problem in which the wrong graphics card was selected to run the game in certain environments. Fixed a bug that caused a crash when running the game with a certain screen resolution setting, and then applying a specific filter in Photograph mode and exiting.



- This article was updated on March 8th, 2023