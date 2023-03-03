How to Fix Crashing on Loading Screen on Wo Long Fallen Dynasty

Image: Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo

Are you experiencing crashes on the loading screen in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty? Don’t worry, as you’re not alone. Many players face this issue, and it’s very annoying as it interrupts your game experience. Fortunately, there are some solutions that can help you fix this issue. In this guide, we’ll discuss the most common causes of crashing on the loading screen and how to troubleshoot them.

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty Crashing on Loading Screen Fix

This issue can be incredibly frustrating and can often take a while to resolve. Fortunately, you can try the methods below to fix Wo Long Fallen Dynasty crashing on the loading screen to get back into the game.

Check for Updates

The first thing you should do is check for any game updates available on Steam. This is the most common cause of game crashes, as an outdated version of the game won’t be able to handle certain features properly.

Generally, an update prompt will show up when you open the game page on Steam. However, you can also change the update settings of the game to high priority to ensure you don’t miss any. Here are the steps to do so.

Launch Steam. Navigate to the Library tab, and right-click the game in your list. Click the “Updates” tab. Set to “high priority” or “always keep this game updated.”

Verify Game Files

If no updates are available or the issue persists, the next step is to verify the game’s files. This will check for any corrupted or missing files causing the problem. To do this, follow these steps:

Open Steam. Select Library. Scroll down until you find Wo Long Fallen Dynasty, then right-click on it. Choose Local Files. Select the “Verify integrity of game files…” option.

This should take a few minutes and resolve any corrupted or missing files causing the issue. Once you’re done verifying, relaunch the game to see if your game still crashes during a loading screen.

Update Your Graphics Card Driver

If the issue persists, it’s likely due to a problem with your graphics card or drivers. To ensure your graphics card and drivers are up-to-date, download and install the latest version of your graphics card’s drivers from your GPU’s manufacturer’s website. In addition to that, try lowering your in-game graphics settings. This can help if the game is having trouble running on your system.

Update Windows

Still experiencing crashes? Your Windows system may not be up to date, which may cause your entire system to feel sluggish and experience crashes when playing a game. Updating Windows is relatively simple, and here’s how you can do so.

Start by going to the Start menu and clicking the gear icon for Settings. From there, select Update & Security, then Check for Updates. If an update is available, you should install it. This should ensure that all the necessary drivers are up to date and should address the crashing issue. You can try the Windows Update Troubleshooter if you don’t see any updates available. To access the Windows Update Troubleshooter, head to Start > Settings > System > Troubleshoot > Other troubleshooters. > Windows Update > Run.

After you select Run the troubleshooter, it will scan for any issues preventing an update from downloading. If it finds any, it will offer solutions to help you fix them.

Close Background Tasks

Finally, you may want to try disabling any third-party programs running in the background, as these can occasionally interfere with the game, causing it to crash. To do this, press Ctrl+Shift+Esc to open the Task Manager. Then, select the Startup tab and disable any running background programs.

Related: Is Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty a Souls Like Game?

Hopefully, this guide has helped you to fix the crashing on loading screen issue in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty. Make sure to check for updates on Steam, verify the game’s integrity, update your GPU and Windows, and close background tasks. If all else fails, you can try to reinstall the game as a last resort. Good luck!

- This article was updated on March 3rd, 2023