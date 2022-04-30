Wordle #317 Hints and Answer for Monday, May 2

Now that we are on the second day of May, but the 317th day of Wordle, those streaks are looking very delicate. Fortunately for you, if you’re here, we have the hints and answer for today’s Wordle for May 2, 2022.

Hints for Wordle May 2

Here are some hints to get you started for today’s Wordle:

The word is a noun.

This word contains one vowel (technically 2 if you count the letter Y).

This word is used to describe the floors of a building in terms of measurement.

People like to tell these in conversation.

It is a word used in part of the title of a popular Pixar film series.

Today’s Wordle 317 Answer

If today’s hints did not suffice, the answer for today is listed below.

The answer to the May 2 Wordle is STORY.

How Does Wordle Work?

Wordle is a daily word-guessing game now hosted by the New York Times. In this game, you have six attempts to guess the word of the day, but each word has to have five letters.

You are judged based on the positioning of your letters. If you entered the word BROKE, as an example, the game will give you hints based on the letters used there. Say you got the letters R and K in grey boxes. That would indicate that those letters do not exist in the word of the day.

Then, you see that the B is in yellow; that means that letter exists in the final word but is not in the right position. The letters O and E are green, meaning they’re correct in terms of positioning. Now with R and K out of the picture, you guess the word GLOBE. If that ends up being the word of the day, you win!

The trick is to rule out as many letters as possible without repeats. The more letters you rule out, the easier it’ll be to deduce what the word is.

You can play Wordle for free now on a mobile device or on a PC via the New York Times’ website.