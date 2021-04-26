Updates 1.56 and 1.58 have arrived for World of Warship: Legends, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The different patch numbers depend on what region you are playing the game, although the updates should all have the same function. Today’s update should all be available for the console version of the game.

Developer Wargaming says today’s update should be around under 400 MB in size. Aside from bug fixes, the new update should also address the game crashing on PlayStation consoles.

Anyway, you can read the full patch notes posted down below.

World of Warships: Legends Update 1.56/1.58 Patch Notes

Langley

– Maximum speed increased from 15 to 18 knots

– Visibility from air decreased from 6.69 to 6.2

– HE bombs damage increased from 8030 to 9030

– Torpedo speed increased from 38 to 44 knots

– Torpedo damage increased from 4233 to 5567

Hosho

– HE bomb damage increased from 7227 to 8500

– Torpedo speed increased from 40 to 45 knots

– Torpedo damage increased from 5400 to 5700

Ranger

– Stock torpedo speed increased from 37 to 46 knots

– Top torpedo speed increased from 38 to 47 knots

– Top torpedo damage increased from 6033 to 6400

Lexington

– Squadrons visibility decreased from 10 km to 8 km

– Stock torpedo speed increased from 37 to 46 knots

– Torpedo damage increased from 6733 to 7267

– Top torpedo speed increased from 38 to 47 knots

– Top torpedo distance increased from 4 km to 5 km

“The buffs to USN CVs are done since we saw a clear disadvantage compared to their Japanese cohorts in multiple scenarios. However, please understand that as we collect more data, more changes will probably come.”

If you want to know more about the update, you can visit the Reddit page. World of Warships: Legends is out now for the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One.