World of Warships: Legends Update 1.59 Patch Notes (May 2021)

Update 1.59 has arrived for World of Warships: Legends and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Update 1.59 is the big May 2021 patch that has been released for the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One versions of the game. The patch size is over 2100 MB on all platforms aside from the Xbox Series X/S versions. The Xbox Series X/S patch is only 2000 MB.

One of the cooler additions this month is some Godzilla and Kong content to the game. The new content has been released to help promote the recently released Godzilla vs. Kong movie that came out earlier this year.

Lot of other content and bug fixes have also been released for World of Warships: Legends. You can read the full patch notes down below.

World of Warships: Legends Update 1.59 Patch Notes

A Tall Glass of Victory” Campaign

Champagne, a project for a battleship that’s rather similar to Gascogne, is the centerpiece of the new Campaign. She finds herself at Tier VII, and offers quickly traversing triple-gun turrets that are among the most accurate for battleships. As a matter of fact, her 406 mm guns are of the highest caliber among our Marine nationale ships so far. Champagne is also pretty swift, clocking in at 34 knots when sailing at full speed. If need be, she can reach her objective even faster by activating her Engine Boost consumable.

Campaign quick facts:

Weekly Havoc missions are locked to the weeks they start in.

Legendary ships can be used for skill-based challenges once you’re done with the Endurance Trials, but they do not share mission progress with other ship tiers.

Hard mode tasks are part of the Weekly Havoc missions, and will allow you to complete the Campaign’s 100 milestones a week earlier if completed.

To unlock Champagne, you’ll need to complete the Campaign’s 100 milestones and acquire the Admiralty Backing.

Below are the exact rewards you can get for completing the Campaign with and without the Admiralty Backing.

Rewards without the Admiralty Backing:

60x Common Boosters

12x Type 1 Camouflages

12x Type 2 Camouflages

12x Type 3 Camouflages

9x Revolutionary Camouflages

270,000 Commander XP

350,000 credits

3,500 Global XP

14x Promotion Orders

1x Insignia

1x Commendation

9 days of Premium Account

2x Winter Big Crates

1x French Commander crate

1x patch background

1x patch Symbol

Value of the rewards without the Admiralty Backing: 15,608 doubloons

Additional rewards with the Admiralty Backing (2,500 doubloons):

45x Rare Boosters

40x Epic Boosters

20x Type 1 camouflages

20x Type 2 Camouflages

20x Type 3 Camouflages

22x Revolutionary Camouflages

147,500 Commander XP

1,400,000 credits

13,000 Global XP

26x Promotion Orders

3x Insignias

3x Commendations

500 doubloons

7x Winter Big Crates

3QPTG2LIXU (12x Union Jack Camouflages)

French Tier VII battleship Champagne

Total value of the rewards with the Admiralty Backing: 68,460 doubloons

Godzilla vs. Kong

Our newest collaboration features two mighty Titans: the King of Nature—Godzilla and Apex Predator—Kong! You can get them as Commanders with unique skills and special sound effects, while each also gets their own Tier V Premium battleship—Heat Ray for Godzilla and Primal for Kong. Additionally, we’re introducing two themed Disposable Camouflages and a special container that can drop the aforementioned content! Additional patches will also be available within specific bundles.

Commander skills:

Godzilla Horrifying Gaze (base trait): reduce Spotter reload time (–0.25% per rank) and increase its duration (0.75% per rank) Thick Hide (skill): decrease the chances of catching fire (–2% to –8%, depending on rank) and increase maximum HP regenerated by the Repair Party consumable (2.5% to 10%, depending on rank)

Kong Battle Axe (base trait): increase the damage of your battleship’s AA guns (0.6% per rank) Tear Off The Wings (skill): increase the damage of your battleship’s AA guns (2.5% to 10% depending on rank) and increase the survivability of AA mounts by 100%



You’ll be able to find Godzilla vs. Kong content in the Store for the entire duration of the Update—until June 21! Please note that in Legends, the Godzilla content is associated with the Japanese nation, while the Kong ship and Commander are American.

Kléber and Worcester in the Bureau

We’re adding two more challengers to the Legendary fleet, they are: Kléber—a French speed demon—has Main Battery Reload Booster at her disposal, but lacks Smoke Generator. She improves on Le Fantasque’s qualities, bringing great competition to Khabarovsk, Shimakaze, and Gearing.

USS Worcester, a fire-slinging cruiser that you may remember from our rent-a-Legendary event back in January, remains as she was back then, with numerous rapid-reloading guns, arcing shell trajectories, and a sturdy bow. However, her survivability when showing her broadside is severely limited, much like the other American light cruisers.

Both Projects are similar in structure to previous Legendary entries and we do not plan to deprecate them in the foreseeable future.

Ranked Battles: Seasons XII and XIII

The previous two Ranked Sprints were a success, but we also received some feedback about them not being enough of a challenge. Therefore, we’re trying another new format that will allow more casual players to enjoy the Seasons while the more competitive among you will be able to fight tooth and nail to get to Rank 1.

We’ll share the full ruleset and rewards list on Wednesday, May 19, but to feed your curiosity, here are some of the important changes you can expect:

Each Season is 12 days long, and they start on May 20 and June 3, respectively.

The ladder consists of 11 ranks, split in to three leagues.

Each league has its own specific ship tier and team size. Moreover, the team sizes are dynamic and smaller teams will be formed if the matchmaker is taking too long.

There are fewer save points on the ladder. However, the best players on the losing team save their Stars—the top two players in League 3, and the top player in League 2. No Stars are saved for players on the losing team in League 1.

Steel Badges can be earned by reaching Rank 7, with more becoming available at Rank 1.

Aircraft carriers are not deployable in Ranked Battles.

You can display your winrate and check others’ stats after battles!

Balance Changes

There are quite a few balance changes this time around—mostly buffs to ships that we noticed had started lagging with their main metrics a little bit. We already made a few changes to aircraft carriers throughout April, so they remain as is for now, but pay attention to the very end of this section to see what has changed in regards to anti-air damage.

Balance changes for cruisers

Indianapolis and Indianapolis B: Main battery accuracy improved by about 3% Maximum damage of the HE shells increased from 2,800 to 3,000 Maximum damage of the AP shells increased from 4,600 to 4,800 Main battery turret traverse speed increased from 6°/s to 7°/s

Mogami: Main battery turret traverse speed increased from 6°/s to 7°/s Torpedo speed increased from 58 to 60 kts Torpedo detectability range by sea decreased from 1.8 to 1.7 km

Hipper: Main battery reload time reduced from 13 to 11.5 seconds For Hull B, HE shell maximum damage increased from 2,500 to 2,700 For Hull B, AP shell maximum damage increased from 5,900 to 6,000

Baltimore: Main battery turret traverse speed increased from 6°/s to 7°/s Main battery accuracy improved by about 6% For Hull B, HE shell maximum damage increased from 2,800 to 3,000 For Hull B, AP shell maximum damage increased from 5,000 to 5,300; shell velocity increased from 762 m/s to 782 m/s

New Orleans: Main battery accuracy improved by about 3% Main battery reload time reduced from 15 to 14 seconds Main battery turret traverse speed increased from 6,5°/s to 7°/s



Balance changes for destroyers

Le Fantasque: Default torpedo speed decreased from 75 kts to 69 kts; upgraded torpedoes—from 76 kts to 70 kts Default and upgraded torpedo detectability range by sea increased from 1.8 km to 1.9 km



Kagerō: For upgraded torpedoes, reload time decreased from 112 to 101 seconds

Benson: New artillery module added to ship progression: AP shell: Maximum damage increased from 2,100 to 2,200 Muzzle speed increased from 792 to 830 m/s HE shell: Maximum damage increased from 1,800 to 1,900 Muzzle speed increased from 792 to 830 m/s

Fletcher: New artillery module added to ship progression: AP shell: Maximum damage increased from 2,100 to 2,200 Muzzle speed increased from 792 to 830 m/s HE shell: Maximum damage increased from 1,800 to 1,900 Muzzle speed increased from 792 to 830 m/s



Balance changes to anti-air suites

Anti-air damage has been tweaked in such a way that the continuous damage from AA guns is higher, but there are fewer flak clouds. This has been done to reward successful squadron maneuvers and make AA damage more predictable.

Store Coupons

Starting with this Update, we’re introducing a way to make your purchases more comfortable or lucrative through the use of coupons! Coupons allow you to either reduce the price of a bundle or item, or get something extra with your purchase! We’ll release a separate post on our blog soon that explains exactly what coupons do and how you can get them—stay tuned!

Miscellaneous Changes and Improvements

The Legendary card of the Premium Supplies mission set now requires you to achieve seven victories instead of five, but also rewards you with 100 Steel Badges.

We’ve added a few additional historical Camouflages that you can create by using Paint. As a reminder, each Camo costs 75 Paint to create, and each Grade requires extra Paint to upgrade (150, 250, 350 for Grades 2 to 4, respectively). The ships are: Icarus Jervis Lightning Colorado Iowa Benson Fletcher



Bug Fixes

You can now create Permanent Camouflages for Gearing and Conqueror

Removed Roman numerals from consumable names

Fixed a bug that rarely caused the game to crash on PlayStation 4 when leaving a battle

Removed the extra “AA guns” title lines from AA suite descriptions

AA gun calibers are now correctly shown in the loadout

Premium Store News

This Update, we’re likely (with 90% certainty) to offer the following Premium ships in our Store:

Soviet Tier V cruiser Admiral Makarov

German Tier VI destroyer Z-35

World of Warships: Legends is out now for the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One platforms. For more on this update, you can visit the official website for additional details.