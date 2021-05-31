WoW Classic TBC (The Burning Crusade): How to Get to Silvermoon City

With the rise of the Blood Elves in Wow Classic TBC (The Burning Crusade) a brand new city for Horde players is now available, Silvermoon City. The home of the new race is equally elegant and beautiful as the race itself, totally mirroring the royal-like vibe they project. Accessing Silvermoon City though, especially for those that were not playing years and years ago when the expansion first released, can be a small hassle. We explain everything needed, right below.

How to reach Silvermoon City in WoW Classic TBC (The Burning Crusade)

The reason why you’d want to visit Silvermoon, would mainly be if you want to train your Jewelcrafting profession, or because you have any kind of business with other players there. I mentioned Jewelcrafting, since Silvermoon City is the only place for Horde players, that has a respective trainer. Whatever the case may be, you need to take a small detour in order to reach it.

It goes without saying that the easiest and fastest way to getting there, is by finding a Mage and request a portal from them to Silvermoon. Since this is not a surefire way though to actually travel there, and costs money as well, it is not suggested as a means of reaching Silvermoon. Therefore, if you want to get there, you first need to visit Undercity, which was already accessible since vanilla.

After getting there, you don’t need to actually enter the city itself. Before you go and take the elevator, sending you underground, next to the main building there will be a pair of stairs with an entrance, on your right side. Take that route and inside the room you will see the Orb of Translocation. Interact with it, and you will be instantly teleported to Silvermoon City, without any other effort at all. Additionally, after you manage to reach Shattrath City in Outland, there will be a portal from there as well that you can easily access and get to Silvermoon right away. Wow Classic TBC will have a lot places and areas that you need to access in similar fashion, so get ready for a lot of exploring and traveling.

WoW Classic TBC (The Burning Crusade) is available on PC, through Blizzard’s Battle.net client. For more related content about the game, make sure to check our guides right here.