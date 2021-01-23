Xbox Games with Gold February 2021 Games

Xbox has announced new Games with Gold games coming next month. Typically, this includes two Xbox One games and two Xbox 360 games that are playable via the Backward Compatibility program. This month, one is optimized for Xbox Series X|S, and that game is a big title: Gears 5. Xbox Gold Live and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will have access to the five games for a limited time. Don’t forget that Game Pass Ultimate subscribers also have access to more than 100 other games. The subscription’s lineup is constantly changing.

Gears 5 (February 1, 2021 – February 28, 2021) From one of gaming’s most acclaimed sagas, Gears 5’s celebrated campaign and refreshed multiplayer is optimized with new features for the Xbox Series X|S update.

(February 1, 2021 – February 28, 2021) From one of gaming’s most acclaimed sagas, Gears 5’s celebrated campaign and refreshed multiplayer is optimized with new features for the Xbox Series X|S update. Resident Evil (February 1, 2021 – February 28, 2021) The game that defined the survival-horror genre is back! Check out the remastered HD version of Resident Evil.

(February 1, 2021 – February 28, 2021) The game that defined the survival-horror genre is back! Check out the remastered HD version of Resident Evil. Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition (February 16, 2021 – March 15, 2021) The world of Salt hangs on the brink of collapse. The citizens, once free spirits, now stand oppressed and isolated. But not all is lost, for out of this aether of fear arises a heroine, a ray of hope. Her name is Dandara.

(February 16, 2021 – March 15, 2021) The world of Salt hangs on the brink of collapse. The citizens, once free spirits, now stand oppressed and isolated. But not all is lost, for out of this aether of fear arises a heroine, a ray of hope. Her name is Dandara. Indiana Jones and The Emperor’s Tomb (February 1, 2021 – February 15, 2021) Indy returns for a heart-stopping new adventure in Indiana Jones® and the Emperor’s Tomb™! It’s 1930s China, and Indiana Jones has been hired to recover one of the most powerful artifacts known to the man before it falls into hostile hands.

(February 1, 2021 – February 15, 2021) Indy returns for a heart-stopping new adventure in Indiana Jones® and the Emperor’s Tomb™! It’s 1930s China, and Indiana Jones has been hired to recover one of the most powerful artifacts known to the man before it falls into hostile hands. Lost Planet 2 (February 16, 2021 – February 28, 2021) Rediscover the world of LOST PLANET 2, the latest entry in the 2.7 million-selling action shooter series! Over 10 years on from the events of the original, LOST PLANET 2 returns to the troubled world of E.D.N. III, with a globe-trotting story of a planet torn apart by the battle for precious thermal energy.

Speaking of Games with Gold, Xbox Gold members in select regions should note that the recently announced price increase has been rolled back.

One month of service will go up by $1 to $10.99, while a three-month membership is increasing by $5 to $29.99. A six-month sub will run you $59.99.