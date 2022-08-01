Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Chapter List: How Long Does It Take to Beat?

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 came out this weekend, and players are having a blast with Monolith Soft’s latest epic contribution to the Xenoblade saga. This latest title is even more massive than the last, with a huge explorable world of Aionos at your grasp, you must navigate the territories while the nations of Reves and Agnus carry out their conflict despite greater threats on the horizon. Join Noah and Mio, among others, while you explore yet another lush, gorgeous world in the Xenoblade mythos and uncover mysteries, and fight to live, or live to fight. Given the length of the previous titles, you might be wondering how long Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is, so be sure to read on for our Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Chapter List!

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Chapter List | How Many Chapters?

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has the smallest chapter count of the numbered entries in the Xenoblade series, with a total of 7 Chapters for the main story. While there is other content to round out the experience, if you’re looking to play the game for its story, expect each chapter to be beefy and substantial, with an excellent plot to keep you engaged, typical of the series. With that being said, you might also be wondering how long the game will take to complete, even with a shorter chapter list.

How Long Does it Take to Beat?

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will take the average player 80-100 hours to beat for a casual playthrough, but you can potentially beat it as quickly as 60 hours or sooner (but watch speedrunners blow past that). If you wish to get the fullest experience and enjoy everything the game offers, it’ll take roughly 150 hours, similar to Xenoblade Chronicles 2, to complete the game 100%.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was released exclusively for Nintendo Switch on July 29, 2022.