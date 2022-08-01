Xenoblade Chronicles 3: How to Defeat Moebius B and Complete Zeon’s Quest

In Xenoblade Chronicles 3, players need to, in order to unlock Zeon as a recruitable hero, as well as his class, defeat Moebius B, in a fight that not only tests their overall understanding of the game’s combat system but also their party composition and gear. With that said, and to help all of those currently struggling to defeat the boss and unlock Zeon’s Guardian Commander class in the game, here’s how to defeat the Moebius B boss in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Recommended Classes, Level, and Gems

Taking into account which classes you will have available, in order the defeat Moebius B, we recommend that you make use of a party featuring 1 Attacker equipped with the Flash Fencer Class (Noah), 3 Healers (Taion, Eunie, and Mio), with Taion and Eunie as Medic Gunners, and Mio as either a War Medic ( If you already completed its required Hero quest), or a Tactician, and 3 Defenders (Lanz, Sena, and Zeon).

With that said, Gem-wise, we recommend that you equip either or both Soothing Breath and Lifesaving Expertise to your healers, to speed up revival. It is also highly recommended that you face the boss while on at least level 25 (on Hard).

How to Defeat Moebius B in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

First of all, when facing Moebius B, we recommend that you take on the role of a healer (Medic Gunner), and focus your playstyle on buffing and healing allies. Using a healer is also recommended as the boss will be able to bind all the healers of the party thanks to its signature art, meaning that you will need to apologize to either your controller or your Joy-Cons, and button smash your way to freedom frequently in order to allow them to be back into action.

With that said, overall, the fight will be a battle of attrition, but you will have no problems if you focus on healing your defenders and on making use of Eunie and Taion’s Ouroboros form to both heal and keep the two alive. It is also vital that you make use of Chain Attacks whenever possible, all while keeping in mind that they can also work as an emergency healing technique for the party.

To recap, here’s how to defeat the Moebius B boss and complete Zeon’s quest in Xenoblade Chronicles 3:

Make use of 1 Attacker, 3 Healers, and 3 Defenders.

Equip your healers with both or either the Soothing Breath and Lifesaving Expertise gems.

Take on the role of a healer (Magic Gunner).

Focus on healing the defenders and buffing the attackers.

Make constant use of Chaim Attacks in order to not only deal damage but also heal and buff your defenses,

Keep at it until the boss is dead.

You can currently play Xenoblade Chronicles 3 exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.