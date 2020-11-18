Yakuza: Like a Dragon Update 1.02 – Full Patch Notes

Yakuza: Like a Dragon has received a small update today to address a handful of issues based on player feedback. The patch revolves around general bug fixes that have plagued some users since launch, hopefully putting those woes well behind them.

However, Sega slipped in something extra for their fans. In addition to the minor tune-up, a new piece of free DLC has been bundled in with the update. The Upstart Assistance Pack 1 can now be found in the downloadable content list. The full patch notes, including the contents of the free gift, are detailed below.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Patch 1.02 Notes