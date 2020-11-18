Game Guides

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Update 1.02 – Full Patch Notes

Goodbye bugs, Hello free DLC

November 18th, 2020 by Joshua Garibay

yakuza-like-a-dragon-patch-102

Yakuza: Like a Dragon has received a small update today to address a handful of issues based on player feedback. The patch revolves around general bug fixes that have plagued some users since launch, hopefully putting those woes well behind them.

However, Sega slipped in something extra for their fans. In addition to the minor tune-up, a new piece of free DLC has been bundled in with the update. The Upstart Assistance Pack 1 can now be found in the downloadable content list. The full patch notes, including the contents of the free gift, are detailed below.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Patch 1.02 Notes

  • Upstart Assistance Pack 1
    • Cleaning Crew Costume (Kasuga)
    • Sacrifice Stone
    • Wood Block
    • Cloudy Pane
    • Rough Hide
    • Odd Stone
    • Toughness Light
    • Tauriner
  • A fix for an issue that may cause the game to crash when deleting an image from the photo album.
  •  Fixes to graphic settings not saving correctly.
  • Fixes for issues with controller mapping on wireless controllers.
  • Minor text fixes.

