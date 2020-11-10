Yakuza: Like A Dragon – Where To Play Classic Sega Arcades

Yakuza may be one of Sega’s biggest franchises these days, but everyone knows that Sega has a rich history of games over the years. Even though in real life now they are selling off at least part of their arcade sector, Sega has had a large role in the arcade space for years, which is reflected well in Yakuza: Like A Dragon. The latest game in the very popular Yakuza series includes a number of classic Sega arcade games for you to experience and this guide will tell you where you can find them.

Where To Play Classic Sega Arcades

The inclusion of retro Sega arcades is certainly nothing new for the Yakuza series. In fact, it has sort of become a staple of the series to have arcade games included that reflect the era the game is set in. You can’t just play these games from the menu though, so you have to find them in the game yourself.

To find these Sega arcade machines, open up the game’s map and start to look around. What you want to look for are pink icons that are shaped like game controllers. If you hover over these, you’ll see that they have names listed for each of them, though not all will be the arcades we’re looking for. For instance, Espace Nittaku houses slot machines instead, so we need to find the specific ones with arcades.

The ones we’re actually looking for should be named Club SEGA, which is then followed by a location name. The various locations house differing arcade units too, so it’s worth trying each of them out to see which ones you find at each.

For Yakuza: Like A Dragon, you can expect to find arcade units for Space Harrier, Fantasy Zone, Out Run, Super Hang-On, Virtua Fighter 2, and Virtua Fighter 5: Final Showdown. Different arcade units within each arcade offer varying difficulties as well, so make sure you pick the right one. Also, you will have to pay the in-game currency of yen to play, so you cannot actually play infinitely.