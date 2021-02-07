Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links – How to Join the Virtual Seto Kaiba Challenge

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links went all-out for its 4rth Anniversary celebration, with multiple in-game events, giveaways, a great amount of discounts to in-game items and now the brand new Virtual Seto Kaiba Challenge. To be precise, this event will be the crown jewel to this anniversary time frame, with awesome real life rewards and a ton of exposition.

The challenge itself will be in the form of a grand (US ONLY) Tournament that will be orchestrated by famous content creators and ‘influencers’. The prize list is a quite big one, with the highlight being a real-life Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Masterpiece Series: Platinum Blue-Eyes White Dragon Card.

How to join the Tournament and available prizes

There is a couple of requirements and rules in order to join the specific event, and we will list them down below, per exact instructions of the official website.

1. How to Enter.

The influencers listed below (each an “Influencer”) will post Tournament times (each an “Entry Period”) to their Instagram and/or Twitter accounts on or about February 11, 2021. For a chance to enter the Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links 4th Anniversary Tournament (“Tournament”) log onto the Yu-Gi-Oh! Twitch.tv channel at Twitch.TV/OfficialYUGIOHChannel (the “Channel”) on February 11, 2021 during the Entry Period. A Tournament moderator will randomly select viewers logged into the Channel during the Entry Period to participate in the Tournament.

ProZD , Instagram: @ProZD & Twitter: @ProZD

, Instagram: @ProZD & Twitter: @ProZD Kripparrian , Instagram: @CasualKripp & Twitter: @Kripparrian

, Instagram: @CasualKripp & Twitter: @Kripparrian Slushii, Instagram: @SlushiiMusic & Twitter: @SlushiMusic

You must download the Game to participate in the Tournament. All entrants must have a valid email address, Duelist ID, and active TWITCH.TV account, and must provide Sponsor (or parties acting on behalf of Sponsor) with entrant’s first and last name prior to participation.

2. Start/End Dates.

Tournament begins at 3:00:00 PM United States PST on February 11, 2021 and ends at 8:30:00 PM United States PST on February 11, 2021.

3. Eligibility.

Participation open only to legal residents of the 50 United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada (except for the province of Quebec) who are at least thirteen (13) years old as of date of entry. Those under the age of majority must have their parent or legal guardian’s consent and agreement to these Official Rules before entering.

** For additional info in regards to the Tournament’s eligibility, please refer their official website.

4. Random Drawings; Tournament Phases.

There will be two (2) phases of the Tournament (each a “Phase”). Each with prizing as outlined in this Section 4 and Section 5 below

** For additional info in regards to the Tournament’s phases, please refer to their official website.

5. Available Prize(s).

There are eighteen (18) prizes available to be won, as follows:

GRAND PRIZE:

Three (3) Grand Prize packages including an advance copy of the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Masterpiece Series: Platinum Blue-Eyes White Dragon Card (available Summer 2021) $1,000.00 USD $1,277.74 CAD each

KaibaCorp briefcase ($100.00 USD $127.77 CAD each)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links 4th Anniversary Game Mat ($30.00 USD $38.33 CAD each)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Power Bank ($20.00 USD $25.55 CAD each)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel links ZEXAL Coin ($20.00 USD $25.56 CAD each)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Face Mask ($15.00 USD $19.17 CAD each)

PHASE 2 PRIZE:

Six (6) Phase 2 Prize packages including a KaibaCorp briefcase ($100.00 USD $127.77 CAD each)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links 4th Anniversary Game Mat ($30.00 USD $38.33 CAD each)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Power Bank ($20.00 USD $25.55 CAD each)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel links ZEXAL Coin ($20.00 USD $25.55 CAD each)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Face Mask ($15.00 USD $19.17 CAD each)

PHASE 1 PRIZE:

Nine (9) Phase 1 Prizes of a limited edition Yu-Gi-Oh! Behold the Legendary Gods Glow-in-the-Dark Artwork print ($30.00 USD $38.33 CAD each)

There is a ton more information and details in regards to the event, so it is highly advised to take a look at their official website, as mentioned above too. The rewards of the Tournament are exceptionally good, so whoever is eligible to join and will indeed participate in the Virtual Seto Kaiba Challenge, better start practicing right now as the competition will be extremely fierce. Good luck to everyone!