Akane-banashi Chapter 87: Release Date, Time, and Chapter 86 Spoilers

A storyteller of the classics emerges!

November 14th, 2023
Akane-banashi Chapter 87 Release Date
While Akane may be hatching her strange plan to grow her audience as a Zenza performer, others like Koguma Arakawa look to be making a splash for themselves. With the upcoming release date of Akane-banashi Chapter 87, we might see the payoff!

Akane-banashi Chapter 87 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Akane-banashi Chapter 87 is set to release on Monday, November 20, 2023, at midnight JST. It will be available for most readers worldwide at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET on the VIZ Media Akane-banashi portal and Manga Plus!

Akane-banashi Chapter 87
Release Date Countdown | AOTF
If you’re wondering when this chapter drops in your region, check our time zone below!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)7:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)8:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)9:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)10:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)11:00 AM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland3:00 PM GMT
Europe4:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 86, while Akane plots her Rakugo Zoo, we see the Arakawa New Breeze members flaunt their skills!

Akane-banashi Chapter 86 Recap and Spoilers

This chapter focuses on Hikaru and Koguma, along with the rest of the New Breeze as they see who can put on the best performance among them. Unlike Akane’s shows, their audiences fill their auditoriums and streaming queues, and each of them brings interesting stories to the stage.

Hikaru struggles to keep up with the group and witnesses Koguma transform into a charismatic performer for the audience. It turns out that while Rakugoka can pull often from the same relatively small pool of stories handed down to their generation, Koguma went one step further and researched lost stories to dazzle the crowds. It allows him to embody an immortal niche, an aficionado for the classics. We’ll see where this goes in the release of Akane-banashi Chapter 87!

- This article was updated on November 14th, 2023

