Berserk Chapter 375 Isn’t Even Out Yet and Chapter 376 Is Already Delayed

For those wanting to get back into the gory drama of Berserk, it’s a difficult series to know when it releases. While it can be difficult to nail down its 2nd/4th Friday of every month windows, it’s still frustrating news to learn that Berserk Chapter 376 is already delayed.

Berserk Chapter 376 News Indicate Best Guess of Delayed December Release At the Earliest

Berserk Chapter 376 is delayed and will not be released on November 24, 2023, as relayed by trusted source Manga Mogura on Twitter. As this is the 4th Friday of the month, we will not see a release of Chapter 376 until December 8 or 22, 2023, at the earliest.

"Berserk" by Kentarou Miura, Studio Gaga, Kouji Mori will be on break in the upcoming Young Animal issue 23/2023 out November, 24. pic.twitter.com/2DrlxtFOh5 — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) November 7, 2023

For fans of the series, this is par for the course, with potentially multiple months passing between chapters. But Studio Gaga is hard at work to make every new chapter worth the wait, so we’ll just need to be patient.

The good news is that Berserk Chapter 375 will only have come after a 7-week wait, compared to the nearly 4 months we spent waiting for Chapter 374. But with the return of Rickert and a new story arc, it could easily be worth the wait.

Where Can You Read Berserk Chapter 376 When It Comes Out?

While Western viewers might be disappointed, the official translations typically come out a year later. For readers of the original Japanese release, it’s printed either on the 2nd or 4th Friday of any given month via Young Animal magazine and available with an irregular release pattern on the YA digital manga database.

Due to this wait for an official translation, fans flock to raw scans and scanlations but ultimately buy copies of the translated volumes when they are released. Given the acclaim for the series and a recent fan production of a Black Swordsman Arc anime adaptation, it’s clear that this series has accumulated a legion of strugglers, persevering in the face of constant delays and setbacks like the 2016 anime.

As this is a developing story, we’ll keep you posted with any new details for the release of Berserk Chapter 376!

