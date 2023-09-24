Blue Box Chapter 119 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 118 Spoilers

Image: Kouji Miura / Shueisha / VIZ Media

As we move past the First-Year tournament in Blue Box, we find the story quickly approaching Valentine’s Day. With a series that’s specifically rooted in sports and romance, it looks like that half will be given an extra serving in the following weeks. While it’s clear that the growing relationship with Chinatsu will get some attention, another character, Ayame, is making a strong impressions too. Gather everything you need to know before the release date of Blue Box Chapter 119!

Blue Box Chapter 119 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Blue Box will release Chapter 119 on Sunday, October 1, 2023 for most fans worldwide. This lines up with the Japanese release at midnight JST on October 2. It will be released at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET and will be available on the VIZ Media Blue Box Portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

Blue Box Chapter 119

Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

If you’re wondering when the next chapter of Blue Box will release in your region, check the time zone guide below!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 118, Ayame lays out what she’s looking for in a guy, and in a sense reveals to Chinatsu her strengths as a person.

RECAP: Blue Box Chapter 118 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 119

Tomorrow is Valentine’s Day, and Chinatsu and Ayame ponder over who they plan to gift with chocolates. Given that it’s a tradition to give some to someone you like, each character revealed, in one way or another, that they currently like someone. While we know Chinatsu’s feelings for Taiki, Ayame quickly worries about the nebulous possibility that somebody might also go for Kyo.

Image: Kouji Miura / Shueisha / VIZ Media

But that doesn’t deter her. She gets closer to Chinatsu when gets reassurance that Kyo likely returns her feelings without even knowing it. It’s such an empowering and sweet moment, and we’re sure to see even more of it next week!

- This article was updated on September 24th, 2023