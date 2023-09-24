Blue Box Chapter 119 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 118 Spoilers

September 24th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Blue Box Chapter 119 Release Date
Image: Kouji Miura / Shueisha / VIZ Media

As we move past the First-Year tournament in Blue Box, we find the story quickly approaching Valentine’s Day. With a series that’s specifically rooted in sports and romance, it looks like that half will be given an extra serving in the following weeks. While it’s clear that the growing relationship with Chinatsu will get some attention, another character, Ayame, is making a strong impressions too. Gather everything you need to know before the release date of Blue Box Chapter 119!

Blue Box Chapter 119 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Blue Box will release Chapter 119 on Sunday, October 1, 2023 for most fans worldwide. This lines up with the Japanese release at midnight JST on October 2. It will be released at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET and will be available on the VIZ Media Blue Box Portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

If you’re wondering when the next chapter of Blue Box will release in your region, check the time zone guide below!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)9:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 118, Ayame lays out what she’s looking for in a guy, and in a sense reveals to Chinatsu her strengths as a person.

RECAP: Blue Box Chapter 118 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 119

Tomorrow is Valentine’s Day, and Chinatsu and Ayame ponder over who they plan to gift with chocolates. Given that it’s a tradition to give some to someone you like, each character revealed, in one way or another, that they currently like someone. While we know Chinatsu’s feelings for Taiki, Ayame quickly worries about the nebulous possibility that somebody might also go for Kyo.

Blue-Box-Chapter-119-Release-Date-Spoilers
Image: Kouji Miura / Shueisha / VIZ Media

But that doesn’t deter her. She gets closer to Chinatsu when gets reassurance that Kyo likely returns her feelings without even knowing it. It’s such an empowering and sweet moment, and we’re sure to see even more of it next week!

- This article was updated on September 24th, 2023

