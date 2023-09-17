Blue Box Chapter 118 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 117 Spoilers

Get ready for the release date of Blue Box Chapter 118 here!

September 17th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Blue Box Chapter 118 Release Date
Image: Kouji Miura / Shueisha / VIZ Media

Taiki Inomata has been letting himself transform lately in Blue Box. The series has allowed him to grow in his romantic life as much as with his athletic ambitions. However, the latest arc has shown to be the proving ground as to whether his adjustments truly stuck. With other players’ reputations, as well as those of their schools in the balance, the first-year tournament comes with a lot of baggage. Here’s what’s to come with the release date of Blue Box Chapter 118!

Blue Box Chapter 118 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Blue Box Chapter 118 will release on Sunday, September 24, 2023. It will release at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET and will be available on the VIZ Media Blue Box Portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

Blue Box Chapter 118
Release Date Countdown
Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

With the first-year tournament wrapping up, get ready for the next chapter in your region with our Blue Box Chapter 118 release time zone guide!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)9:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, Taiki proves to be a splendid athlete but never loses sight of who helped bring him this far.

RECAP: Blue Box Chapter 117 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 118

In Chapter 117 we see Taiki blaze through the semi-finals as a ferocious competitor. Despite Sajikawa, a competing institution resting its reputation on the shoulders of one of their students opposite Taiki in the semi-finals, the protagonist was able to dictate play from the get-go. The match was his from the start, and even the finals were a foregone conclusion: Taiki was the winner.

In the final moments of this chapter, we see Chinatsu appropriately being the first one to meet Taiki and congratulate him. He thanks her but forgets at the moment to use the honorifics, speaking to her as Chinatsu instead of as Chinatsu-senpai, and it’s heartwarming to see them so comfortable around each other. Onwards and upwards with the future chapters though, as Taiki takes his ambitions to the natural next step!

- This article was updated on September 17th, 2023

