Blue Box Chapter 117 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 116 Spoilers

Get ready for the release date of Blue Box Chapter 117 here!

September 10th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Blue Box Chapter 117 Release Date
Image: Kouji Miura / Shueisha / VIZ Media

If you’re not getting tired of references to The Tortoise and the Hare, Blue Box has had some splendid recent chapters. Taiki continues to live up to the promise he made for himself to be the most splendid tortoise, and his opponents are catching on. Whether it’s enough to take him beyond the First-Years tourney is anybody’s guess for now, but it’ll make for some highly entertaining reading. Check here for the release date of Blue Box Chapter 117 to see whether he’s got what it takes to sweep the bracket!

Blue Box Chapter 117 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Blue Box Chapter 117 will release on Monday, September 18, 2023. This is a slight delay due to Respect for the Aged Day in Japan and has affected multiple Shonen Jump series. It will release at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET and will be available on the VIZ Media Blue Box Portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

Blue Box Chapter 117
Release Date Countdown
Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

Related: Blue Box Manga Release Date Schedule 2023

For those who are excited to see Taiki continue to turn heads, check our release time zone guide for Blue Box Chapter 117!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)9:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, Taiki might just be able to shed the tortoise comparisons in light of being seen as a different beast.

RECAP: Blue Box Chapter 116 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 117

As noted by other competitors, Taiki is quickly developing away from the amicable tortoise image, into a wild boar. He is being seen as a different beast, and it’s great to see this happen, as I was getting tired of the consistent reference to Aesop’s Fables.

Stating his lofty dreams are met with admiration, skepticism, and even scorn for how high he sets his sights. But despite this, he never lets this get to him or drag him down, resulting in him being a fierce, focused competitor who will surely break the spirits of lesser players. We’ll see if that’s enough to bring him to the top!

- This article was updated on September 10th, 2023

About The Author

J.R. Waugh

J.R. is a content creator with AOTF and has been covering gaming and entertainment in the industry since 2022. Along with a B.A. in History from the University of Cincinnati, he has studied at the University of Birmingham, UK, and part of his M.A. at the University of Waterloo. You'll find J.R. particularly at home writing about the hottest manga and anime. He is highly passionate about horror, strategy, and RPGs, and anything about Star Trek or LOTR. When not ranting about fan theories or writing guides, J.R. also manages his local movie theater.

More Stories by J.R. Waugh

More on Attack of the Fanboy :