Blue Box Chapter 117 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 116 Spoilers

If you’re not getting tired of references to The Tortoise and the Hare, Blue Box has had some splendid recent chapters. Taiki continues to live up to the promise he made for himself to be the most splendid tortoise, and his opponents are catching on. Whether it’s enough to take him beyond the First-Years tourney is anybody’s guess for now, but it’ll make for some highly entertaining reading. Check here for the release date of Blue Box Chapter 117 to see whether he’s got what it takes to sweep the bracket!

Blue Box Chapter 117 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Blue Box Chapter 117 will release on Monday, September 18, 2023. This is a slight delay due to Respect for the Aged Day in Japan and has affected multiple Shonen Jump series. It will release at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET and will be available on the VIZ Media Blue Box Portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

Blue Box Chapter 117

Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

For those who are excited to see Taiki continue to turn heads, check our release time zone guide for Blue Box Chapter 117!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, Taiki might just be able to shed the tortoise comparisons in light of being seen as a different beast.

RECAP: Blue Box Chapter 116 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 117

As noted by other competitors, Taiki is quickly developing away from the amicable tortoise image, into a wild boar. He is being seen as a different beast, and it’s great to see this happen, as I was getting tired of the consistent reference to Aesop’s Fables.

Stating his lofty dreams are met with admiration, skepticism, and even scorn for how high he sets his sights. But despite this, he never lets this get to him or drag him down, resulting in him being a fierce, focused competitor who will surely break the spirits of lesser players. We’ll see if that’s enough to bring him to the top!

