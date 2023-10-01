Images: Kouji Miura / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Valentine’s Day turns out to be fraught with hijinks in the world of Blue Box. With a simple box of chocolates loaded with more than confections on this day for Japanese youth, characters like Ayame, Kyo, and even Taiki read into who gets gifts from whom. Even though we know some characters are already together, there’s bound to be some miscommunication with so many sweets going around. See what comes next with the release date of Blue Box Chapter 120!

Blue Box Chapter 120 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Blue Box Chapter 120 will release on Sunday, October 8, 2023, for most fans worldwide. It will be released at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET and will be available on the VIZ Media Blue Box Portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

Blue Box Chapter 120

Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

Related: Blue Box Manga Release Date Schedule 2023

Be sure to also check our release time zone guide to see when Blue Box Chapter 120 drops for you!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 119, Ayame tries to win over Kyo with a special box of chocolates, while Matsuoka ruins everything seemingly just by existing and wanting affection.

RECAP: Blue Box Chapter 119 Spoilers

It turns out that having everybody give out Valentine’s chocolate results in some having similar packaging. Ayame’s boxes of chocolates resemble Chinatsu, which makes sense since they packaged them together, but it causes Taiki to momentarily think she gave them to Matsuoka. This is fixed quickly at the end of the chapter, with an incredibly sweet moment where she reminds him that he’s her boyfriend.

Meanwhile, Ayame’s gesture of giving Matsuoka chocolate was meant to be one of kindness due to him turning away chocolate out of consideration for a friend a long time ago. But now, with him never receiving chocolate since then, she takes pity on him. Kyo sees this, and immediately jumps to the conclusion that she’s just giving chocolate to everybody. Poor Matsuoka, he’s having a tough chapter.

What Can We Expect in Chapter 120?

Expect Kyo to continue not to get the right idea about Ayame, especially as Hina seems to have a better chance of ending up with him. Meanwhile, with Taiki issuing his challenge against Haryu at the National qualifiers in the Spring, he continues to assert himself and grow his presence as a young athlete. Lots of plot threads are continuing into Blue Box Chapter 120!

- This article was updated on October 1st, 2023