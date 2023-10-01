Blue Box Chapter 120 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 119 Spoilers

Poor Matsuoka, all he wanted was some chocolate.

October 1st, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Blue Box Chapter 120 Release Date
Images: Kouji Miura / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Valentine’s Day turns out to be fraught with hijinks in the world of Blue Box. With a simple box of chocolates loaded with more than confections on this day for Japanese youth, characters like Ayame, Kyo, and even Taiki read into who gets gifts from whom. Even though we know some characters are already together, there’s bound to be some miscommunication with so many sweets going around. See what comes next with the release date of Blue Box Chapter 120!

Blue Box Chapter 120 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Blue Box Chapter 120 will release on Sunday, October 8, 2023, for most fans worldwide. It will be released at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET and will be available on the VIZ Media Blue Box Portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

Blue Box Chapter 120
Release Date Countdown
Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

Related: Blue Box Manga Release Date Schedule 2023

Be sure to also check our release time zone guide to see when Blue Box Chapter 120 drops for you!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)9:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 119, Ayame tries to win over Kyo with a special box of chocolates, while Matsuoka ruins everything seemingly just by existing and wanting affection.

RECAP: Blue Box Chapter 119 Spoilers

It turns out that having everybody give out Valentine’s chocolate results in some having similar packaging. Ayame’s boxes of chocolates resemble Chinatsu, which makes sense since they packaged them together, but it causes Taiki to momentarily think she gave them to Matsuoka. This is fixed quickly at the end of the chapter, with an incredibly sweet moment where she reminds him that he’s her boyfriend.

Meanwhile, Ayame’s gesture of giving Matsuoka chocolate was meant to be one of kindness due to him turning away chocolate out of consideration for a friend a long time ago. But now, with him never receiving chocolate since then, she takes pity on him. Kyo sees this, and immediately jumps to the conclusion that she’s just giving chocolate to everybody. Poor Matsuoka, he’s having a tough chapter.

What Can We Expect in Chapter 120?

Expect Kyo to continue not to get the right idea about Ayame, especially as Hina seems to have a better chance of ending up with him. Meanwhile, with Taiki issuing his challenge against Haryu at the National qualifiers in the Spring, he continues to assert himself and grow his presence as a young athlete. Lots of plot threads are continuing into Blue Box Chapter 120!

- This article was updated on October 1st, 2023

About The Author

J.R. Waugh

J.R. is a content creator with AOTF and has been covering gaming and entertainment in the industry since 2022. Along with a B.A. in History from the University of Cincinnati, he has studied at the University of Birmingham, UK, and part of his M.A. at the University of Waterloo. You'll find J.R. particularly at home writing about the hottest manga and anime. He is highly passionate about horror, strategy, and RPGs, and anything about Star Trek or LOTR. When not ranting about fan theories or writing guides, J.R. also manages his local movie theater.

More Stories by J.R. Waugh

More on Attack of the Fanboy :