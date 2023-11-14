Blue Box Chapter 126: Release Date, Time, and Chapter 125 Spoilers

Image: Kouji Miura / Shueisha / VIZ Media

In the new school year, Taiki and Chinatsu are placed on opposite teams for a school-wide athletic competition while they maintain their secret relationship. But will the cat be let out of the bag with the release date of Blue Box Chapter 126?

Blue Box Chapter 126 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Blue Box Chapter 126 is set to release on Monday, November 20, 2023, at midnight JST. For most readers worldwide it will be available on November 19 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET. It will be available to read at the VIZ Media Blue Box portal along with Manga Plus!

If you want to catch it as soon as it drops in your region, check our time zone guide below!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 7:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 8:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 9:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 10:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 11:00 AM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 3:00 PM GMT Europe 4:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 125, Chinatsu and Taiki compete against each other while pondering if they should still keep their relationship a secret.

Blue Box Chapter 125 Recap and Spoilers

While Taiki has earned Haruto’s respect and Chinatsu sees how much Taiki’s underclassmen admire and appreciate him, Chinatsu is approached about why she’s keeping her love life a secret. Even Taiki is okay with the truth coming out, and facing the consequences (especially with his family.)

Meanwhile, Ayame tries to squash rumors about her chocolates from Valentine’s Day, while Akari gets her answers about whether or not Taiki is single. Love is in the air, and despite Taiki and Chinatsu being on opposing teams, they still support one another. But at the end of Chapter 125, the room they are using to share their lunch might get some unexpected visitors, so get ready for the release of Blue Box Chapter 126!

