Blue Lock Chapter 235 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

In chapter 234 of Blue Lock, we witnessed Hiori Yo’s impressive attacking skills while utilizing his Meta Vision to help Isagi score the winning goal. This exciting development has left fans eagerly anticipating the next chapter. If you’re among those searching for Blue Lock 235 spoilers to find out what happens next, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming chapter.

Blue Lock Chapter 235 Spoilers

No Blue Lock Chapter 235 spoilers and raw scans have been released. However, based on previous leaks, we expect them to drop by September 29th. Check back at this date, as we will update this guide once leaks become available.

Blue Lock Chapter 235 Release Timeline

The Blue Lock Chapter 235 release timeline is 12:00 AM JST on Thursday, October 5, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PDT Wednesday , October 4

, 9:00 AM MDT Wednesday , October 4

, 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday , October 4

, 11:00 AM EDT Wednesday , October 4

, 12:00 PM ADT Wednesday , October 4

, 12:00 PM BRT Wednesday , October 4

, 3:00 PM GMT Wednesday , October 4

, 5:00 PM CEST Wednesday , October 4

, 8:30 PM IST Wednesday , October 4

, 10:00 PM ICT Wednesday , October 4

, 11:00 PM PHT Wednesday , October 4

, 12:00 AM JST Thursday, October 5

Blue Lock Chapter 234 Recap

Blue Lock chapter 234 began with Hiori using his Meta Vision to intercept a pass to Barou. He then dribbled past several Ubers players, including Sendo and Niko, to lead the attack.

Chapter 234 then refocuses on Hiori’s monologue, where we learn that he knew Isagi’s strengths as a player. While everyone believed that Isagi’s best weapons were his direct shooting and football IQ, Hiori believed that Isagi’s real strength lay in his ability to dominate his competitors. Since arriving at Blue Lock, Isagi has rapidly evolved as a player. This led Hiori to believe that Isagi has the potential to become the best player in the world.

Isagi needed some assistance, given the level of play around them. Therefore, Hiori took it upon himself to assist Isagi in defeating Kaiser and Barou. While most people believe that the only egoist is the one who scores the goal, Hiori disagrees with that notion entirely. Although he was an egoist, his objective was not to score the goal but to create it.

As Hiori surveyed the field, he noticed a narrow opening, which he used to pass the ball to Isagi. The pass was precisely delivered and reached Isagi quickly, leaving him impressed. However, Don Lorenzo soon appeared on the scene. Despite this, Isagi remained focused, shifting the ball to his leg foot and taking a shot.

Isagi was just about to shoot the ball when Michael Kaiser suddenly appeared, seemingly determined to steal Isagi’s chance to score. Worried that Kaiser would take away his opportunity to score, Isagi shot the ball, too. By some stroke of luck, both Isagi’s and Kaiser’s feet touched the ball simultaneously. However, the shot was ultimately blocked by Aryu and Barou.

Blue Lock chapter 234 then shifts once again to Hiori’s monologue. He is confident that his and Isagi’s goal vision is flawless. The only thing that went wrong was Kaiser’s unorthodox movements, which forced Isagi to shoot unfavorably. As a result, Hiori is convinced that they need to take one more step to dominate the field.

Where Can You Read Blue Lock Chapter 235?

You can read Blue Lock Chapter 235 online from the official Weekly Shōnen Magazine website. Unfortunately, it is not translated into English, and you need a membership to read current issues. However, multiple unofficial websites allow you to read Blue Lock online for free. As always, be careful what website you use and do so at your own risk.

