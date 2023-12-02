Blue Lock New Chapter Countdown — Chapter 244

Get ready for the next new chapter of Blue Lock here!

December 2nd, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Blue Lock Next New Chapter Release Date Time Countdown
Images: Yusuke Nomura / Kodansha / Eight Bit, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

The Neo Egoist League Arc is still thriving in Blue Lock with numerous characters reflecting on what drives them to succeed. In recent new chapters, Isagi and Hiori score a killer game-winning goal while Kaiser explores his motivations before the release of Blue Lock Chapter 244!

Blue Lock Chapter 244 Release Date & Time

Blue Lock is set to release Chapter 244 on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at midnight JST. For most readers worldwide, you’ll be able to catch this chapter at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, or even earlier as the leakers love to showcase this series on social media.

Check our time zone guide below to see when this chapter drops in your region!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)7:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)8:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)9:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)10:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)11:00 AM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland3:00 PM GMT
Europe4:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 244, we’ll potentially see the action brought to PXG as the story continues!

Blue Lock Chapter 244 Countdown

For those wanting to see the chapter show up digitally in Japanese as soon as it is available, keep an eye on this countdown for each upcoming chapter of Blue Lock!

Blue Lock Chapter 244
Release Date Countdown | AOTF
Check Here When the Next Chapter Drops!

Don’t forget, Kodansha US is the North American print publisher if you want to collect the volumes or buy them digitally!

Blue Lock Chapter 243 Spoilers

Among other developments, Michael Kaiser and Alexis Ness’ shared past is explored more in this chapter, showing Kaiser’s belief system. It’s as arrogant and competitive as one might expect, but it’s also oddly uplifting; at its root, it’s about crushing the impossible and transcending one’s limits.

Chapter 243 explores the meaning behind his blue rose tattoo, and helps Ness break out of his self-fulfilling prophecies of self-doubt. While it seems implausible at this point that Kaiser’s ambitions of plunging the world of soccer in despair while Isagi is still excelling, you won’t want to miss the next chapters.

- This article was updated on December 2nd, 2023

