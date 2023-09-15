Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 2 Leaks Crank the Action Up a Notch

Images: Mikio Ikemoto / Masashi Kishimoto / Shueisha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex looks to fix one of the more disappointing aspects of Naruto Next Generations, namely a lack of action featuring the supporting characters. The first Naruto sequel series had a promising start, with the Chunin Exams highlighting the strengths of Konoha’s new generation of shinobi. But then it quickly focused largely on Naruto, Boruto, Kawaki, and Shikamaru. But with this new series, they’re looking to correct that mistake from what we’ve seen of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 2 leaks!

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 2 Leaks, Rumors, and Raw Scans Tease Tense Confrontations and Intense Action

Leaks have been quickly surfacing with raw scans from known leaker @xDonutW for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex leading up to its September 20 release date. Given the events of Chapter 1, it’s unsurprising that it features Boruto confronting Code, confident he can take all the clay grimes he throws at him like a boss.

Boruto ch 2 spoilers ~



Translations —



(Obs. I decided to delete the last tweet cause my corrector used “guilty” instead of “cocky”. I don’t want any misunderstanding here.) pic.twitter.com/A4wQodJU5U — Luana Rocha (@rocha_luana) September 15, 2023

Related: Oshi no Ko Chapter 126 Leaks and Rumors Fan the AquRuby Flames

But it’s not just all talk. We see surfaced raw scans from Two Blue Vortex Chapter 2 with Boruto annihilating the grimes left, right, and center. But we also are seeing Sarada sporting many of Sasuke’s bag of tricks including the Chidori and fire jutsu, along with Shikadai and the new Team 10 wrecking face.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 2 Raw Scans Sparking Controversy About Sarada

It’s not just a showcase of kenjutsu and ostensibly post-Naruto combat, either, with the shinobi employing their abilities with deadly efficiency. It’s good to see these old touches more prominently featured once more.

#BorutoTwoBlueVortexCh2spoilers

BORUTO CHOPPING DOWN CODE’s ARMY LIKE ITS NOTHING!! THE KENJUTSU GOES INSANE🔥 pic.twitter.com/9oguOtMpmG — Abdul_Zol2 (@Abdul_S172) September 15, 2023

We’ll also see Kawaki enter the fray while Sarada dodges a gristly fate and more. With raw scans of all of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 2 already surfacing, fans will be quick to post their favorite moments. But one moment stood out: Sarada was supposedly saved, although it was framed that way due to leaks being posted out of sequence. This is the downside to these leak dumps, as it can take moments out of context.

Lol people was making a big deal about ''Sarada bEiNg SAvEd '' and turn out it was just a random ninja being eaten while she wasn't paying attention .



And I blame Rai for the way he drop the leak , especially Sarada's ( and street's saying he hate her 👀👀 ) pic.twitter.com/S2drVGIdAi — ekko (@ayzaki_gjk) September 15, 2023

For now, what we know is that Boruto has become formidable, efficient, and a character whose fights you can truly enjoy. But we have also begun to see just how truly cool Sarada is, and dare I say it, a more interesting combatant to watch than Sakura after her time-skip in Naruto Shippuden. Big things on the horizon for this series, so keep an eye out on September 20 when you can read it, fully localized!

- This article was updated on September 15th, 2023