Oshi no Ko Chapter 126 Leaks and Rumors Fan the AquRuby Flames

Oshi no Ko has had a surprisingly long hiatus and the fans are eager to dig into what comes next in this entertainment industry saga. Aqua has had some surprising revelations shared with Ruby, Miyako Saitou is doing her best to keep Ruby’s health and opportunities trending up, and everybody’s a bit weirded out by a certain brother and sister’s dynamic. This was not at all helped by Chapters 123 and 124 where leaks and even confirmed releases served to fan the flames, and Oshi no Ko Chapter 126 might still keep up this trend.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 126 Leaks, Rumors and Raw Scans: “AquRuby Fans Continue to Win”

Aquruby fans continue to win👀

Great chapter to come back from hiatus! — Sneaky ♦️ (@sneakyoshi) September 15, 2023

Known Oshi no Ko leaker @sneakyoshi is quickly catching attention for their latest claims, posting leaks and rumors for Chapter 126. The tweets read “AquRuby fans continue to win” as well as “a certain someone has a white star now” which, as we all know, is already a loaded topic.

It’s a strong possibility we could see another chapter featuring their increased closeness while continuing to bait the fans of a romantic twist to their relationship. In all likelihood though, we won’t get true answers for yet another chapter.

Given that we’re catching this leaks train early, the meatier content will begin to flow in as we go into the weekend. Leakers are lately more timid to post OnK content, but some will surely show up. As raw scans begin to surface, we will keep this updated!

Be on the Lookout for Shojo Ruby in Oshi no Ko Chapter 126, Leaks Suggest

@sneakyoshi’s tweets should be taken with a grain of salt, but they’ve proven reliable in the past. This account was among the first to catch and post about the 1-week hiatus before the return with Oshi no Ko Chapter 126 and was among others during the turbulent storm of rumors for Chapters 123 and 124.

+ shoujo ruby 👀



that's all from me, exciting ch, i couldnt shut up.. 😭 — Sneaky ♦️ (@sneakyoshi) September 15, 2023

#oshinoko126spoilers

Once Again. Aquruby fans are winning

– "My big brother loves me too much…" pic.twitter.com/qF1pRxM7Id — d0nut ⚡ (@xDonutW) September 15, 2023

The last tweet before stopping claimed it’s an exciting chapter, and to look out for “Shojo Ruby” which in and of itself is an interesting claim. Does that mean more of a cutesy angle from her, wearing her heart on her sleeve after finding out her first love is now her brother?

