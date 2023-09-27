Chainsaw Man Chapter 145 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Tatsuki Fujimoto

Chainsaw Man chapter 144 returns the mark of Katana Man and Halloween, which is crazy hype! Unfortunately, we are on an extended-release timeline, meaning we’ll have to wait an extra week to see what happens next. Because of this, it is natural that you are searching for Chapter 145 spoilers, so you don’t have to wait for the official chapter release. Here’s everything you need to know about Chainsaw Man chapter 145.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 145 Spoilers

No Chainsaw Man Chapter 145 spoilers, leaks, or raw scans have been released. Nevertheless, we will update you with any developments as soon as they become available. Shueisha manga leaks usually happen midweek, but with the two-week break, we suspect they will drop around October 6, so check back soon!

Chainsaw Man Chapter 144 Recap

In Chainsaw Man chapter 144, “Guns, Nails, and Katana,” as Nobana and the other students armed themselves with guns, the old man who had spoken with Haruka claimed that Chainsaw Man had granted them the weapons. His words riled up the students, who were unaware that a police officer outside had directed Special Division 7 to enter. Soon after, a Fiend burst into the room and remarked that most of the cult were children and should not be holding guns.

The old man ordered the students to fire, but the Fiend quickly immobilized them by nailing them to the wall by their clothing. The Fiend then asked one student to promise that they would focus on studying instead of fighting. When the student replied indifferently, the Fiend slammed his hammer into his head, causing the other students to scream.

The old man hated Public Safety for selling their souls to Devils and believed that the only appropriate countermeasure was to fight fire with fire and become a Devil himself. He attempted to strike the Fiend after becoming another host of the Justice Devil. However, the Fiend commented on the arrogance of humans and was struck down by Katana Man, who was still angry about his previous encounter with Chainsaw Man.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 145 Release Timeline

Chainsaw Man

Chapter 141 Click Here When the Chapter Drops

The Chainsaw Man Chapter 145 release timeline is 1 AM JST on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Tuesday, October 10

9:00 AM MST Tuesday, October 10

10:00 AM CST Tuesday, October 10

12:00 PM EST Tuesday, October 10

1:00 PM AST Tuesday, October 10

2:00 PM BRT Tuesday, October 10

5:00 PM GMT Tuesday, October 10

7:00 PM CEST Tuesday, October 10

9:30 PM IST Tuesday, October 10

11:00 PM ICT Tuesday, October 10

12:00 AM PHT Wednesday , October 1 1

, 1 1:00 AM JST Wednesday, October 11

Related: Blue Lock Chapter 235 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Where Can You Read Chainsaw Man Chapter 145?

You can read Chainsaw Man Chapter 145 and the three most recent chapters of Chainsaw Man on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before that. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including Chainsaw Man.

- This article was updated on September 26th, 2023