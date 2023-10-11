Chainsaw Man Chapter 146 Release Date and Chapter 145 Spoilers

Image: Tatsuki Fujimoto

After the shocking conclusion of Chainsaw Man chapter 145, we see Asa lose an arm to Yoshida. Something tells me she’s going to need a hand after that one. What will happen now that she has been marked for death and injured? Luckily, we will only need to wait a week to see what happens next since we are on a weekly release timeline. Here are all the spoilers for Chapter 145 and what you can expect from Chainsaw Man Chapter 146.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 146 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Chainsaw Man

Chapter 146

The Chainsaw Man Chapter 146 release timeline is 1 AM JST on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Tuesday, October 17

9:00 AM MST Tuesday, October 17

10:00 AM CST Tuesday, October 17

12:00 PM EST Tuesday, October 17

1:00 PM AST Tuesday, October 17

2:00 PM BRT Tuesday, October 17

5:00 PM GMT Tuesday, October 17

7:00 PM CEST Tuesday, October 17

9:30 PM IST Tuesday, October 17

11:00 PM ICT Tuesday, October 17

12:00 AM PHT Wednesday , October 18

, 1:00 AM JST Wednesday, October 18

You can read Chainsaw Man Chapter 146 and the three most recent chapters of Chainsaw Man on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before that. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including Chainsaw Man.

RECAP: Chainsaw Man Chapter 145 Spoilers

According to a public safety member, all the chapters of the Chainsaw Man Church in Japan have been captured, and their weapons have been seized. The man then orders the creation of a support group for the parents of the minors who were part of the Church and calls in the media to bring attention to the situation. He then authorizes the capture of Asa Mitaka but admits that he had hoped she would have been able to turn Chainsaw Man into a weapon. A lower-ranking member informs him that the Devil Name Consultant wants to speak with him before inquiring about the Church’s plan. The man assumes that they tried to use Chainsaw Man for their purposes.

Public Safety arrests Barem, the Church’s second-in-command. Fumiko asks why she shouldn’t join Public Safety. Instead of answering, he asks for silence to collect his thoughts. It’s sunset, his favorite time of day. They already have Quanxi and Katana Man.

In the subsequent scene, the Public Safety official who appeared earlier converses with another important person, the Name Consultant. The latter discloses that they have settled on naming the Devil the Justice Devil. The official questions if it’s a different devil, but the consultant sticks to their decision that the Devil is Justice. The consultant asked if cultists could use their contracts with Justice after death. The higher-up confirmed this was possible; a cultist became the Justice Devil after the Church raid. The consultant explains that the Devil cannot be the Justice Devil.

Asa and Yoru watch a live broadcast of the Okinawa chapter of the Church being raided and are shocked to learn about the illegal weapons stockpile. They are ordered to surrender when they hear a knock on the door. However, Asa reveals that she has a plan. As the apartment belongs to her, she intends to convert it into a weapon before asking Yoru to possess her body. The War Devil is impressed by her “wild” behavior, but Asa takes responsibility for her transformation. She transforms the apartment into a weapon and tries to cut down the Public Safety member.

At the end of Chainsaw Man chapter 145, we see Barem singing Kumbaya while being arrested. Denji then tells Nayuta he’s going to take her home, and then it is revealed that the Public Safety member she’s facing is Yoshida, who managed to slice one of Asa’s arms off.

What to Expect in Chainsaw Man Chapter 146

There are many fan predictions for Chapter 146, but three are my favorite. The first shows Bareem trying to transform but is killed before it can happen. In addition, Raze shows up and dies before she can change. Finally, Fake Chainsaw Man shows up and dies before he can fight anyone.

With those fun theories out of the way, let’s get to the real ones! Asa is the biggest issue leftover from Chainsaw Man Chapter 145 that must be dealt with in Chapter 146. In the last chapter, we see Yoshida inflict a wound on her, making it seem like she couldn’t get Room 606 Sword off.

Still, this brings up a critical thought. It is now sure that Reeze is alive, as all the other weapons have also reappeared. Although I was not sure when Sword reappeared, the reappearance of Quanxi eliminated any doubts. The only difference between Reeze and the other weapons was that Makima killed her, but since she also killed Quanxi, this no longer matters.

Either way, I’m excited to see what Fujimoto is cooking since he always seems to have an ace up his sleeve that he uses to surprise fans time and time again. What do you hope happens in Chainsaw Man chapter 146?

- This article was updated on October 10th, 2023