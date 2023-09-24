Image: Ikuo Hachiya / Shueisha / VIZ Media

Gill Sol truly lives up to the title of the series Ice-Head Gill in its latest chapter. The young lad has witnessed some pretty awful stuff while in pursuit of the truth and exoneration of his disgraced father. The latest chapters have also raised the stakes significantly for the series, opening up possibilities for the manga to get even more exciting and action-packed. But Chapter 13 takes the cake, where things get rad just as we get ready for the release date of Ice-Head Gill Chapter 14!

Ice-Head Gill Chapter 14 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Ice-Head Gill will release Chapter 14 on Sunday, October 1, 2023 for most fans worldwide. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 9 AM MT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Ice-Head Gill portal, the Shonen Jump reader app, and Manga Plus!

Ice-Head Gill Chapter 14

Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

If you want to catch the next chapter but live in a different region from those shown above, check our release time zone guide!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 13, Gill learns the lore of the Books of Wisdom as they’re raised, and the truth about the relic he seeks.

RECAP: Ice-Head Gill Chapter 13 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 14

In Idunn’s memory exists a vast reservoir of the world’s knowledge expanded and passed down the generations of trolls born with this quality. It’s also the mystical property that holds memories of disgrace for the liches and their One True King, so it has made her a target in this latest chapter.

Jumir attacks and his might is capable of rending the earth around himself and Gill. Idunn perishes in the attack. Sana tries to help after a trap is laid but winds up wounded, missing an arm and a leg. But they did witness Idunn’s last words, telling Gill that the relic he sought was his brooch, a stone concealed inside which was absorbed into him.

Image: Ikuo Hachiya / Shueisha / VIZ Media

It’s a water relic, and in these cold temperatures, we finally get to see why he’s called Ice-Head Gill, his axe is repaired and bears glacial traits, is much larger, and even Gill seems taller and more poised. We’re about to see his first major transformation, and it looks awesome.

- This article was updated on September 24th, 2023