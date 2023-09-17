Ice-Head Gill Chapter 13 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 12 Spoilers

Get ready for the release date of Ice-Head Gill Chapter 13 here!

Ice-Head Gill Chapter 13 Release Date
The stakes are raised in the latest mission for Ice-Head Gill. The spirited young adventurer may be joined by some powerful royal retainers, but there now stands a threat that could not only alter the world but the timeline itself. Faced with the largest lich threat yet, Gill makes surprising discoveries about his connection to 2 powerful troll assets, including a long-lost family member. Get ready for the release date of Ice-Head Gill Chapter 13!

Ice-Head Gill Chapter 13 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Ice-Head Gill will release Chapter 13 on Sunday, September 24, 2023. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 9 AM MT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Ice-Head Gill portal, the Shonen Jump reader app, and Manga Plus!

Don’t miss a moment of the action as history itself hangs in the balance, so be sure to check our Ice-Head Gill Chapter 12 release time zone guide!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)9:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 12, we saw some surprising developments, and learned just how crucial the Heart Tree and the Book of Wisdom truly are in the series!

Ice-Head Gill Chapter 12 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 13

The Heart Tree is what keeps the world alive and lush, and the Book of Wisdom bears the history of the world. Jumir Giantsarm wishes to destroy them both, as it would torch the earth, and remove all memory of the liches’ defeat. But one more twist that adds weight to Gill’s task: the Book of Wisdom is alive, and in fact, it’s inscribed on the troll Idunn, Gill’s aunt.

When confronted with this truth, Gill and Idunn are excited to find one another. But when Jumir appears with the intent of killing her along with his forces, it makes for a uniquely exciting next chapter with a lot riding on Gill’s shoulders. We’ll have to see whether he can win this next fight in Chapter 13!

- This article was updated on September 17th, 2023

