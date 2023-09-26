Ice-Head Gill Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Ice-Head Gill has the qualities of a potential hit Shonen manga. It’s about an exuberant boy with a troubled family past, talents in battle with an axe, and tons of mystical threats such as deadly liches. Throw that together with some Norse cultural influence which is increasingly all the rage in pop culture, and you’ve got something the fans can get behind. Since Ice-Head Gill is still relatively new, we’ve gone ahead and made a release date schedule for 2023 so you can know when to expect new chapters for this manga!
Full Ice-Head Gill Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)
Ice-Head Gill releases chapters in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, which means readers can expect new chapters almost every Sunday in 2023 in the West. Certain holidays in Japan such as Golden Week, Obon, and other festivals. With recent chapters turning up the intensity, things could get exciting over the following weeks.
You can find Ice-Head Gill on its respective VIZ Media portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus! However, the latter option is free on a limited basis: the first 3 and latest 3 chapters are readable anytime, but the middle chapters are often on mobile only and a 1-time read.
As Ice-Head Gill is still relatively new, we will update you on any changes to its schedule, if it goes biweekly, or if it ever gets the axe.
|Chapter
|Release Date
|1
|June 25, 2023
|2
|July 2, 2023
|3
|July 9, 2023
|4
|July 16, 2023
|5
|July 23, 2023
|6
|July 30, 2023
|7
|August 6, 2023
|8
|August 20, 2023
|9
|August 27, 2023
|10
|September 3, 2023
|11
|September 10, 2023
|12
|September 17, 2023
|13
|September 24, 2023
|14
|October 1, 2023
|15
|October 8, 2023
|16
|October 15, 2023
|17
|October 22, 2023
|18
|October 29, 2023
|19
|November 5, 2023
|20
|November 12, 2023
|21
|November 19, 2023
|22
|November 26, 2023
|23
|December 3, 2023
|24
|December 10, 2023
|25
|December 17, 2023
|26
|December 24, 2023
Ice-Head Gill has the charm and energy found in other successful Shonen manga. It’s too early to tell if it’ll make the distance just yet. But while it lacks the viral, comical hype of other recent series, it’s got a lot of heart and some pretty great moments already! Get ready for more chapters here!
- This article was updated on September 26th, 2023