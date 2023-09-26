Ice-Head Gill Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Images: Ikuo Hachiya / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Ice-Head Gill has the qualities of a potential hit Shonen manga. It’s about an exuberant boy with a troubled family past, talents in battle with an axe, and tons of mystical threats such as deadly liches. Throw that together with some Norse cultural influence which is increasingly all the rage in pop culture, and you’ve got something the fans can get behind. Since Ice-Head Gill is still relatively new, we’ve gone ahead and made a release date schedule for 2023 so you can know when to expect new chapters for this manga!

Full Ice-Head Gill Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)

Ice-Head Gill releases chapters in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, which means readers can expect new chapters almost every Sunday in 2023 in the West. Certain holidays in Japan such as Golden Week, Obon, and other festivals. With recent chapters turning up the intensity, things could get exciting over the following weeks.

You can find Ice-Head Gill on its respective VIZ Media portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus! However, the latter option is free on a limited basis: the first 3 and latest 3 chapters are readable anytime, but the middle chapters are often on mobile only and a 1-time read.

As Ice-Head Gill is still relatively new, we will update you on any changes to its schedule, if it goes biweekly, or if it ever gets the axe.

Chapter Release Date 1 June 25, 2023 2 July 2, 2023 3 July 9, 2023 4 July 16, 2023 5 July 23, 2023 6 July 30, 2023 7 August 6, 2023 8 August 20, 2023 9 August 27, 2023 10 September 3, 2023 11 September 10, 2023 12 September 17, 2023 13 September 24, 2023 14 October 1, 2023 15 October 8, 2023 16 October 15, 2023 17 October 22, 2023 18 October 29, 2023 19 November 5, 2023 20 November 12, 2023 21 November 19, 2023 22 November 26, 2023 23 December 3, 2023 24 December 10, 2023 25 December 17, 2023 26 December 24, 2023

Ice-Head Gill has the charm and energy found in other successful Shonen manga. It’s too early to tell if it’ll make the distance just yet. But while it lacks the viral, comical hype of other recent series, it’s got a lot of heart and some pretty great moments already! Get ready for more chapters here!

