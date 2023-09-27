Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 237 Leaks and Raw Scans Suggest One-Sided Sukuna vs. Kashimo Fight

Image: Damaito

The last chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen brought one of the series’ most anticipated match-ups to a shocking and tragic conclusion. Still, the war against Sukuna is far from over, and another challenger, the so-called “God of Thunder,” Hajime Kashimo, has stepped up to try and end the King of Curses’s rampage before he can claim any more lives. Unfortunately for Kashimo, leaked images of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 237 hint that his bout with Sukuna will be a one-sided slaughter, and fans don’t seem to be particularly concerned about his fate.

What Happens In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 237?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 236 ended with a Sukuna-possessed Megumi Fushigoro seemingly dealing the killing blow to Satoru Gojo. While Gojo’s allies were shown to be horrified and grief-stricken, an indifferent Kashimo wasted no time leaping in to confront the wounded King of Curses. Before their battle could begin, Sukuna’s ally Uraume drops a gigantic glacier onto the battlefield before she’s sealed within Kinji Hakari’s unnamed Domain.

Kashimo survived the glacier’s impact unscathed, but it was quickly revealed that it was a feint conjured to deliver a Cursed tool known as Kamutoke to Sukuna. Before engaging Sekuna, Kashima questions the King of Curses about the source of his strength, asking if he was born with it. Sukuna admits he doesn’t know since he was born to parents who didn’t want him. Kashima, in turn, acknowledges that he’s never felt connected to the people around him and asks Sukuna to show him if loneliness is the price of strength.

Kahsima starts the battle by unleashing his Cursed technique, Amber Beast, which allows him to transform his body into raw electricity and increases his speed immensely. An ecstatic, borderline bestial Kashima uses his amped-up agility to land a few good hits on the surprised Sukuna. However, the King of Curses retaliates by transforming into his iconic, four-armed form, seemingly using Kamutoke to speed up his metamorphosis.

What Are Fans Saying About Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 237?

Jujutsu Kaisen fans who’ve seen leaks for Chapter 237 have wasted no time expressing their disinterest in Kashima’s potential death. Introduced during the lead-up to the Culling Game arc, Kashima’s only defining traits are his arrogance and desire to fight powerful opponents, so readers haven’t formed a solid connection to him. With the supposed death of Gojo still fresh in their minds, Jujutsu Kaisen enthusiasts don’t feel obligated to shed tears for a smug sorcerer who, based on his appearances in previous chapters, is being set up as a sacrificial pawn in a much bigger game.

Instead, most fans’ thoughts are drifting to Megumi, whose status is currently unknown in the wake of Sukuna’s transformation. The current head of the Zenin Clan is one of the most popular characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, and many fans are afraid that Sukuna’s metamorphosis might bring Yuji Itadori’s best friend’s tragic life to an equally tragic end.

#jjk237spoiler #jjk237 Since sukuna gained full consciousness does that mean he got rid of megumi and gojo both back to back???? NO NO NO NO HE CAN’T KEEP GETTING AWAY WITH IT 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/4JCbJGursr — Ronda (@disaster_karmic) September 27, 2023 Image: Ronda

If Megumi has been sacrificed so that Sukuna could reclaim his original form, it would mean that yet another popular character has met their end at the hands of the King of Curses. With Yuji on his way to the battlefield and aware of Gojo’s potential demise, the revelation that Sukuna has also claimed his best friend’s life would set the stage for an intense and emotionally-charged duel between the King fo Curses and his former vessel.

- This article was updated on September 27th, 2023