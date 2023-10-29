Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 241: Release Date & Time — Comedic Superhero Fumihiko Misses the Mark

Get ready for the release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 241 here!

October 29th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 241 Release
With the upcoming release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 241, we’re seeing a surprisingly interesting battle break out. The strange, superhero-garment-clad comedian is surprisingly potent, but is he able to contend with the likes of Kenjaku?

The fans are certainly entertained, or at least bemused by this interlude. But people are also wondering, when do we get back to the Sukuna fight?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 241 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 241 will release on Sunday, November 5, 2023, for most readers worldwide. For Japanese readers, it will be released at 12 AM, JST. But for North American readers, you can expect it to run at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Jujutsu Kaisen portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus!

Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

For those of you who want to catch the chapter as soon as it drops, check our release time zone guide!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)9:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 240, Fumihiko matches wits with Kenjaku, but it turns out Kenjaku’s got a twisted sense of humor.

RECAP: JJK Chapter 240

To nobody’s surprise, this was not the moment where Kenjaku met a massive upset and was defeated by a half-naked comedian whose ‘cursed objects’ could pop out of his costume without warning. It did, however, have superb panels including one particular one where Fumihiko’s ability to manifest reality, creating objects to make a mockery of Kenjaku and, of all things, a Yu-Gi-Oh! reference.

Jujutsu-Kaisen-Chapter-241-Release-Date-Spoilers
Image: Gege Akutami / Shueisha / VIZ Media

He can subdue and even fluster Kenjaku, but by the end, Kenjaku captures the upper hand by being able to recognize just how few of his opponent’s jokes are funny. In the final panels, as Fumihiko finds a corpse in the woods while being knocked around by Kenjaku and losing a staring contest (this chapter got weird) things are looking grim.

What to Expect in JJK Chapter 241

Fumihiko Takaba is not long for this world, although he could reassert his sense of purpose and passion in style before bowing out as another casualty of the Culling Game. Additionally, we’ve still yet to see how the Sukuna fight is going, and I for one would love to see that concluded.

- This article was updated on October 29th, 2023

