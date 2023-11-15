Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 242 Leaks Show Takaba Fighting Kenjaku With an Onsluaght of Anime Jokes

Images: Gege Akutami / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Jujutsu Kaisen has never been afraid to get weird, but the battle between Fumihiko Takaba and Kenjaku has sent the series bar for weirdness through the roof. If leaks for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 242 are anything to go off of, then the weirdness bar is about to reach escape velocity.

Leaks and raw scans for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 242 have shown Takaba putting Kenjaku through a gauntlet of anime-inspired scenarios, slowly whittling down the centuries’ worth of defenses the ancient sorcerer has built around himself. However, Kenjaku is no stranger to eccentricity, and the chapter ends with the hint that he’s about to turn the tables on Takaba by exploiting his obsession with comedy.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 242 Leaks: Takaba Turns His Battle With Kenjaku into a Genre-Jumping Sketch Comedy

Images: Gege Akutami / Shueisha / VIZ Media

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 242 opens with Kenjaku summoning a Special Grade curse to kill Takaba… only for it to be immediately run over by a truck conjured by the comedian. This is an obvious nod to “Truck-Kun,” an internet meme poking fun at how isekai anime often kill their soon-to-be-reincarnated protagonists by running them with a truck. If you thought that was strange, get ready: things only get weirder from here.

Kenjaku then morphs into a police officer and accuses Takaba of drunk driving, who retaliates by spiting a dead fish into the bag Kenjaku uses to test Takaba’s breath. From there, the battle devolves into increasingly unusual sketch-comedy bits that would feel right at home in a gag anime like Gintama.

Throughout this string of sketch comedy, Kenjaku temporarily snaps back to reality, eventually realizing that Takaba’s Innate Cursed Ability does more than materialize Takaba’s imagination: it also taps into his opponent’s imagination and uses it against them. Realizing that Takaba’s attacks are slowly but surely wearing him down, Kenjaku plays into Takaba’s love of comedy by challenging him to a stand-up duel.

What Happens to Kenjaku in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 242?

To say that Kenjaku is put through the wringer in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 242 is a massive understatement. Completely caught off guard by Takaba’s ability, Kenjkau blissfully plays along with the many comedic scenarios Takab conjures up, and Jujutsu Kaisen fans seem to be loving it.

However, by the end of the chapter,r Kenjaku finds a way to reclaim control of the situation by doing what he does best: psychological manipulation. By preying on Takaba’s deeply rooted desire to make people laugh, Kenjaku traps the comedian into a scenario of his design, which is probably designed to target Takaba’s insecurities and dispel his technique.

No way!!!! They're going to represent this art from Gege ahhhhh what's going on??!!! This gonna be so funny #jjk242 #JujutsuKaisen #JujutsuKaisen242 pic.twitter.com/8B49OWfPb3 — Lexa 🌺 (@MoonLightCat13_) November 15, 2023

While it’s unlikely that Takaba will be the one to land the killing blow on Kenjaku, his unorthodox battle with the ancient jujutsu sorcerer might wear him down to the point where a more powerful sorcerer can. Whatever the outcome, we’ll have to wait a week to see what it is.

- This article was updated on November 15th, 2023