Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 244 Leaks Reveal the Trial of Sukuna Has Begun

Raw scans of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 244 have confirmed that we’re finally returning to the showdown between Yuji Itadori, Hiromi Higurama, and Ryomen Sukuna. However, the battle against the King of Curses will undergo an unexpected change of venue.

With the help of Higurama’s signature Cursed Ability, Deadly Sentencing, Sukuna is going to trial for his many crimes. However, due to Deadly Sentencing’s strict conditions, convicting someone as clever as Sukuna will be tricky, even for a lawyer as skilled as Hiromi. Here’s the official record of everything in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 244.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 244 Leaks: Higurama Make his Case Against Sukuna

According to the leaks, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 244 will open with a flashback to Itadori and his allies discussing who will go after Sukuna if Satoru Gojo and Hajime Kashimo fail to kill Sukuna. Higurama volunteers to face Sukuna after Hajime, explaining that Sukuna will be instantly killed by his Shikigami Judgeman if he can score a conviction against the King of Curses while Deadly Sentencing is active.

When Atsuya Kusakabe asks if he can get Sukuna the death penalty, Higurama admits he isn’t sure he can. While Sukuna has committed countless crimes, many of them don’t qualify for the death penalty under the Japanese legal system or are subject to statutes of limitations. Since Judgeman can only pass judgment on one crime at a time, Sukuna has to be found guilty of a recently committed offense that warrants the death penalty.

Yuji reveals that he has an idea for how to convict Sukuna, but the flashback ends before he can elaborate. After Mei-Mei distracts Sukuna with an unkindness of ravens, Yuji uses his superhuman strength to stagger the King of Curses, giving Higurama time to activate his Domain expansion, trapping Sukuna in the courtroom.

With Sukuna in court, Yuji’s plan is revealed: by allowing himself to be re-tried as a co-defendant, Sukuna can be tried for mass murder since he killed countless civilians during his battles against Jugo and Mahoraga during the Shibuya incident.

Is Yuji Guilty of Mass Murder?

When Yuji first attempted to recruit Higurama as an ally during the Culling Game, he was caught inside Deadly Judgment’s sphere of influence and claimed he was guilty of mass murder. However, once Higurama learned that Sukuna had possessed Yuji, he called off the trial and told Yuji that he shouldn’t blame himself for the things Sukuna did while he was in control of his body.

With Sukuna at the mercy of Deadly Judgment, Higurama may be able to force the King of Curses to own up to the massive cultural damage he caused during his recently-animated rampage. However, the smug smile that slithers onto Sukuna’s face at the end of the chapter indicates that he’s ready to argue his case in court.

