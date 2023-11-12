Kagurabachi Chapter 10 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Takeru Hokazono / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

The battle between Chihiro Rokuhira and Genichi Sojo has begun! Kagurabachi Chapter 9 sees the scarred swordsman and the tattooed sorcerer cross their blades across the roofs and streets of Tokyo, and it doesn’t take long for innocent people to become caught in Gojo’s twitchy crosshairs.

The duel between Chihiro and Gojo is left undecided at the end of Kagurabachi Chapter 9, so fans of this hot new Shonen will need to wait at least a week to see how the first of what will likely be many battles against the Hishaku plays out. So, without further ado, here’s the release date and time for Kagurabachi Chapter 10.

Kagurabachi Chapter 10 Release Date and Time

If everything goes as planned, Kagurabachi Chapter 10 will be released on November 19th, 2023, at 11:AM EST. Kagurabachi is quickly becoming a powerful contender in the Shonen manga community, and many manga publication websites and apps host the series. These include Shonen Jump, Viv Media, and Manga Portal, and the new chapter should arrive simultaneously on all websites.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

Kagurabachi Chapter 10 Release Date Countdown

SPOILERS: Kagurabachi Chapter 9 Recap and What To Expect in Chapter 10

Image: Takeru Hokazono / Shueisha / VIZ Media

Kagurabachi Chapter 10 opens with Shiro and Azami discussing Chihiro’s father, Kunishige, who is regarded as a hero by many for crafting the enchanted katana that helped end the destructive war between sorcerers that raged several years ago. The chapter then cuts back to Chihiro and Gojo’s battle, which brings both combatants to the rooftops over Tokyo.

Amid their duel, Gojo begins telling Chihiro that he admires his father, but not for the reason everyone else does. Gojom, unlike most people, believes the Kunishige was a cold-hearted warmonger who wanted his weapons to be used to spread death and destruction. When Chihiro refutes him, Gojo decides to demonstrate the “truth” by using his enchanted blade, Cloud Gouger, to massacre nearby civilians with bolts of lightning.

While Chihiro manages to save the onlookers by using himself as a lightning rod, it’s clear that the action left him severely wounded. Fans of Kagurabachi already know Chihiro’s enchanted katana is incompatible with him, so Chihiro will need to either risk it all on a potentially body-breaking blow or devise an unorthodox strategy to beat Gojo before innocent people start dying.

