Kagurabachi Chapter 11 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Chihiro Rokuhira and Genichi Sojo’s battle to the death takes a tragic turn in Kagurabachi Chapter 10. While Chihiro manages to surpass everyone’s expectations and fight Gojo on equal footing, the sorcerer pulls a dirty trick that allows him to escape the battle with a hostage close to Chihiro’s heart.

With the fate of one of the series’ main characters in jeopardy, fans of Kagurabachi are counting the seconds until Kagurabachi Chapter 11 is released. Fortunately for them, we know precisely when and where Kagurabachi Chapter 11 will be available!

Kagurabachi Chapter 11 Release Date and Time

As of writing, Kagurabachi Chapter 11 will be released at 11:00 AM on November 26, 2023. Kagurabachi is becoming one of the most popular manga in Shonen Jump’s catalog, and that notoriety has secured it a prominent spot on Viz Media, Shonen Jump’s reader app, and Manga Portal.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

SPOILERS: Kagurabachi Chapter 10 Recap and What To Expect in Chapter 11

Kagurabachi Chapter 11 picks up right where the previous chapter left off, and it’s clear from the get-go that Chihiro is still at a disadvantage. Convinced he’s won, Gojo denounces Chihiro’s altruistic motivations, reiterating his opinion that Chihiro’s father, Kunishige, was a monster. Chihiro tells Gojo that he doesn’t know anything about his father, revealing his and Kunishige’s familial connection to a stunned Gojo. Filled with righteous Shonen protagonist fury, Chihiro turns the tables on Gojo, forcing the sorcerer on the defensive.

However, before Chihiro can land a decisive blow, Gojo’s subordinates drive by in a car, revealing that they captured Chihiro’s young friend Char during the chaos. Abandoning the fight with Gojo, Chihiro chases the car, discovering that Gojo’s goons sliced off Char’s legs and used them as decoys to distract him. Seizing his opening, Gojo uses one of his enchanted blade’s signature techniques, Kou, to teleport to the vehicle where Char is being held, excited that his plans to “surpass Kunishige” can move forward now that he’s recaptured Char.

With Char in the hands of a man who has no qualms about dismembering her to get what he wants, Chihiro’s vendetta gains Gojo has become even more personal. To make matters worse, the fate of Chihiro’s friend Hinao is also left uncertain. With that said, Chihiro may have gained new allies in the form of the Kamunabi’s Elite, who seem willing to help him wage war on Gojo.

