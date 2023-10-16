Kagurabachi Chapter 6 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Takeru Hokazono / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Kagurabachi Chapter 5 showed off how powerful the sorcerers that menace its world are, but it also made it clear that Chihiro Rokuhira is well-equipped to handle them. Now that Chihiro has a lead on the first of the six enchanted blades that the mysterious group of sorcerers known as the Hishaku stole when they murdered his father, his quest for revenge is about to pick up speed. Here’s when Kagurabachi Chapter 6 is set to drop and what happened in Chapter 5.

Kagurabachi Chapter 6 Release Date and Time

The sixth Chapter of Kagurabachi will be released on Sunday, October 15, 2023, at 8 AM PT / 9 AM MT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET. Kagurabachi is quickly gaining traction amongst manga readers, and several websites (and their related apps) have portals that allow you to read the latest chapters. These include Viz Media, Shonen Jump, and Manga Portal.

Kagurabachi is a series that loves to pepper character development and world-building into every chapter, so here’s a time zone release chart for Kagurabachi Chapter 6 so fans won’t miss a beat!

Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

Related: Kagurabachi Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Kagurabachi Chapter 5 Recap

After defeating the sorcerer who attempted to kidnap Char, Chihiro leaves the young girl with his information-broker ally, Hinao, to give himself time to recover from the battle. Chihiro’s hand is shown to be twitching violently, implying that his body may not be as compatible with the series’ life-force-based magic system as it initially seemed.

Unfortunately for Chihiro, Char snuck into his car because she didn’t want to stay cooped up at Hinao’s office. Chihiro’s initial anger flickers out when Char explains that she was kept in a cage for a long time, convincing the stoic swordsman to let her stay with him. As this happens, Chihiro’s mentor, Shiba, interrogates the sorcerer who attacked Char, who reveals that he works for Genichi Sojo, an influential arms dealer and powerful sorcerer who wields the enchanted sword Cloud Gouger.

Amidst all this, Sojo learns about Chihiro by brutally interrogating an onlooker who saw the battle. Intrigued by Chihiro’s ownership of a seventh enchanted blade, Sojo orders his subordinates to “open the child’s cage.” Moments later, a multi-limbed abomination formed from multiple human bodies appears before Chihiro and Char, intent on recapturing the girl and killing the swordsman.

- This article was updated on October 16th, 2023