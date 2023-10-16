Kagurabachi Chapter 6 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Things are getting more interesting in Kagurabachi, so here's when Chapter Six is coming!

October 16th, 2023 by Drew Kopp
Image: Takeru Hokazono / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Kagurabachi Chapter 5 showed off how powerful the sorcerers that menace its world are, but it also made it clear that Chihiro Rokuhira is well-equipped to handle them. Now that Chihiro has a lead on the first of the six enchanted blades that the mysterious group of sorcerers known as the Hishaku stole when they murdered his father, his quest for revenge is about to pick up speed. Here’s when Kagurabachi Chapter 6 is set to drop and what happened in Chapter 5.

Kagurabachi Chapter 6 Release Date and Time

The sixth Chapter of Kagurabachi will be released on Sunday, October 15, 2023, at 8 AM PT / 9 AM MT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET. Kagurabachi is quickly gaining traction amongst manga readers, and several websites (and their related apps) have portals that allow you to read the latest chapters. These include Viz Media, Shonen Jump, and Manga Portal.

Kagurabachi is a series that loves to pepper character development and world-building into every chapter, so here’s a time zone release chart for Kagurabachi Chapter 6 so fans won’t miss a beat!

Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)9:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

Related: Kagurabachi Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Kagurabachi Chapter 5 Recap

Kagurabachi-Chapter-5-Genichi-Sojo

After defeating the sorcerer who attempted to kidnap Char, Chihiro leaves the young girl with his information-broker ally, Hinao, to give himself time to recover from the battle. Chihiro’s hand is shown to be twitching violently, implying that his body may not be as compatible with the series’ life-force-based magic system as it initially seemed.

Unfortunately for Chihiro, Char snuck into his car because she didn’t want to stay cooped up at Hinao’s office. Chihiro’s initial anger flickers out when Char explains that she was kept in a cage for a long time, convincing the stoic swordsman to let her stay with him. As this happens, Chihiro’s mentor, Shiba, interrogates the sorcerer who attacked Char, who reveals that he works for Genichi Sojo, an influential arms dealer and powerful sorcerer who wields the enchanted sword Cloud Gouger.

Amidst all this, Sojo learns about Chihiro by brutally interrogating an onlooker who saw the battle. Intrigued by Chihiro’s ownership of a seventh enchanted blade, Sojo orders his subordinates to “open the child’s cage.” Moments later, a multi-limbed abomination formed from multiple human bodies appears before Chihiro and Char, intent on recapturing the girl and killing the swordsman.

- This article was updated on October 16th, 2023

About The Author

Avatar photo

Drew Kopp has been a writer at Attack of the Fanboy for three months and has covered Baldur's Gate 3, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Ahsoka. He has a Bachelor's in Creative Writing and loves writing about indie games and celebrity gossip. When he isn't writing, he can be found reading fantasy books or rocking out as Bard in Dungeons & Dragons.

More Stories by Drew Kopp

More on Attack of the Fanboy :