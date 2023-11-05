Kagurabachi Chapter 8 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

November 5th, 2023 by Drew Kopp
Images: Takeru Hokazono / Shueisha / VIZ Media

Kagurabachi Chapter 8 marks a significant escalation in Chihiro Rokuhira’s war against the sinister syndicate of sorcerers known as the Hishaku. In an unexpected development, one of Chihiro’s targets decides to confront him directly, putting all the swordsman’s friends in grave danger.

Kagaurabachi Chapter 8 ends on a nail-biting cliffhanger, with Chihiro going into battle against a foe that he’s (allegedly) not ready to face. Luckily for the growing number of Kagurabachi fans out there, we’ve forged a thorough guide on the release date and times for Kagurabachi Chapter 9, so keep reading if you want to see how Chihiro’s first brawl with a Hishaku member goes down.

Kagurabachi Chapter 9 Release Date and Time

The ninth chapter of Kagurabachi will be released on November 12, 2023. New chapters of Kagurabachi are hosted on several manga publication apps and websites, including Shonen Jump, Vix Media, and Manga Portal, and they usually drop at 11 EST.

Things get intense in Kagurabachi Chapter 9, so here’s a complete time zone release guide for Kagurabachi Chapter 9.

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)9:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

SPOILERS: Kagurabachi Chapter 8 Recap and What To Expect in Chapter 9

Kagurabachi-Chapter-9-Genichi-Sojo-min
Images: Takeru Hokazono / Shueisha / VIZ Media

With one month to burn until they can reclaim the enchanted katana the Hishaku is putting up for auction, Shiba tells Chihiroo to lay low and look after Char while he plans their next move. In the meantime, Norisaku Madoka, having been shown mercy by Shiba, decides to change his ways, with this estranged sister agreeing to meet him so he can start making amends.

Unfortunately, Madoko’s boss, Genichi Sojo, learns of his subordinate’s plan to reform and kills him and his sister. After meeting with the older brother of the mind-manipulating sorcerer Chihiro killed a few chapters ago, Sojo decides to deal with Chihiro immediately, barging into Hinao’s cafe and clashing blades with the young swordsman.

The final pages of Kagurabachi Chapter 9 indicate that the next chapter will focus on the battle between Chihiro and Gojo. With Hinao and Char caught in the crossfire, Chihiro is going into this fight at a severe disadvantage. With that said, seeing the two in danger could give Chihiro the emotional jumpstart he needs to turn the tables on Gojo.

- This article was updated on November 5th, 2023

