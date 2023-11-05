Kagurabachi Chapter 8 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Images: Takeru Hokazono / Shueisha / VIZ Media

Kagurabachi Chapter 8 marks a significant escalation in Chihiro Rokuhira’s war against the sinister syndicate of sorcerers known as the Hishaku. In an unexpected development, one of Chihiro’s targets decides to confront him directly, putting all the swordsman’s friends in grave danger.

Kagaurabachi Chapter 8 ends on a nail-biting cliffhanger, with Chihiro going into battle against a foe that he’s (allegedly) not ready to face. Luckily for the growing number of Kagurabachi fans out there, we’ve forged a thorough guide on the release date and times for Kagurabachi Chapter 9, so keep reading if you want to see how Chihiro’s first brawl with a Hishaku member goes down.

Kagurabachi Chapter 9 Release Date and Time

The ninth chapter of Kagurabachi will be released on November 12, 2023. New chapters of Kagurabachi are hosted on several manga publication apps and websites, including Shonen Jump, Vix Media, and Manga Portal, and they usually drop at 11 EST.

Related: Kagurabachi Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Things get intense in Kagurabachi Chapter 9, so here’s a complete time zone release guide for Kagurabachi Chapter 9.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

SPOILERS: Kagurabachi Chapter 8 Recap and What To Expect in Chapter 9

Images: Takeru Hokazono / Shueisha / VIZ Media

With one month to burn until they can reclaim the enchanted katana the Hishaku is putting up for auction, Shiba tells Chihiroo to lay low and look after Char while he plans their next move. In the meantime, Norisaku Madoka, having been shown mercy by Shiba, decides to change his ways, with this estranged sister agreeing to meet him so he can start making amends.

Unfortunately, Madoko’s boss, Genichi Sojo, learns of his subordinate’s plan to reform and kills him and his sister. After meeting with the older brother of the mind-manipulating sorcerer Chihiro killed a few chapters ago, Sojo decides to deal with Chihiro immediately, barging into Hinao’s cafe and clashing blades with the young swordsman.

The final pages of Kagurabachi Chapter 9 indicate that the next chapter will focus on the battle between Chihiro and Gojo. With Hinao and Char caught in the crossfire, Chihiro is going into this fight at a severe disadvantage. With that said, seeing the two in danger could give Chihiro the emotional jumpstart he needs to turn the tables on Gojo.

- This article was updated on November 5th, 2023