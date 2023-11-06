Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 97 Release Date & Time

What happens next with Kaiju No. 9 targeting Captain Mina Ashiro?

November 6th, 2023 by Areeba Khan
Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 97 Release Date & Time
Image: Naoya Matsumoto

Kaiju No. 8’s latest manga chapter saw Captain Ashiro defeat the monolith-like Kaiju No. 14 with a single powerful shot. But as both civilians and her colleagues celebrate her victory, there is a sudden transmission from Kaiju No. 9.

The numbered kaiju reveals how the initial attacks were merely a distraction so he could target Mina Ashiro and obtain her power. As Kaiju No. 9 teleports in front of Mina, prepare for the two’s fight with the release date of Kaiju No. 8 Manga Chapter 97!

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 97 Release Date and Time

Kaiju No. 8’s chapter 97 is all set for release on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The chapter will simulrelease on Manga Plus at 8:00 AM PT / 10:00 AM CT / 11:00 AM ET.

Can’t wait for the new chapter? Check out our Kaiju No. 8 release time zone guide for the exact time it drops in your area.

Time Zone Release Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary)9:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)4:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland3:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow 6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

Chapter 96 saw Captain Mina Ashiro confronted by Kaiju No. 9 who intends to fight her and take her power.

RECAP: Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 96 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 97

As both civilians and Defense Force members celebrate Captain Mina Ashiro’s decisive victory over Kaiju No. 14, the enigmatic Kaiju No. 9 makes a reappearance. 

Captain-Mina-
Image: Naoya Matsumoto

The monster chooses to send a transmission to the Defense Force, and as he speaks, internal teleportation energy is detected inside the dead Kaiju No. 14. The chapter ends with Kaiju No. 9 emerging from Kaiju No. 14’s corpse to fight Mina Ashiro.

Chapter 97 will most probably feature an epic battle between Mina Ashiro and Kaiju No. 9. The former may even be assisted by Kafka as Kaiju No. 8, which will mark the first time they work together on the field.

- This article was updated on November 6th, 2023

