Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 97 Release Date & Time

Image: Naoya Matsumoto

Kaiju No. 8’s latest manga chapter saw Captain Ashiro defeat the monolith-like Kaiju No. 14 with a single powerful shot. But as both civilians and her colleagues celebrate her victory, there is a sudden transmission from Kaiju No. 9.

The numbered kaiju reveals how the initial attacks were merely a distraction so he could target Mina Ashiro and obtain her power. As Kaiju No. 9 teleports in front of Mina, prepare for the two’s fight with the release date of Kaiju No. 8 Manga Chapter 97!

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 97 Release Date and Time

Kaiju No. 8’s chapter 97 is all set for release on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The chapter will simulrelease on Manga Plus at 8:00 AM PT / 10:00 AM CT / 11:00 AM ET.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Denver, Calgary) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 4:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 3:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

Chapter 96 saw Captain Mina Ashiro confronted by Kaiju No. 9 who intends to fight her and take her power.

RECAP: Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 96 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 97

As both civilians and Defense Force members celebrate Captain Mina Ashiro’s decisive victory over Kaiju No. 14, the enigmatic Kaiju No. 9 makes a reappearance.

Image: Naoya Matsumoto

The monster chooses to send a transmission to the Defense Force, and as he speaks, internal teleportation energy is detected inside the dead Kaiju No. 14. The chapter ends with Kaiju No. 9 emerging from Kaiju No. 14’s corpse to fight Mina Ashiro.

Chapter 97 will most probably feature an epic battle between Mina Ashiro and Kaiju No. 9. The former may even be assisted by Kafka as Kaiju No. 8, which will mark the first time they work together on the field.

- This article was updated on November 6th, 2023