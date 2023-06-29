Latest Manga News June 28, 2023 – The Final Chapter of Mashle: Magic and Muscles

Image: Hajime Komoto

Our team of manga enthusiasts is committed to delivering the latest manga news and updates every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Whether you’re a seasoned fan or new to this captivating genre, we have everything you need. Today’s news includes the surprising hiatus of a long-running manga series, a new 1-shot of a Shueisha series, and the final chapter of a short but fantastic manga series that will end on Sunday.

Akagami no Shirayuki-hime Gots on Hiatus

Image: Sorata Akiduki

The beloved manga Akagami no Shirayuki-hime (Snow White with the Red Hair) by Sorata Akiduki is taking a break, as announced in Hakusensha’s LaLa magazine. The readers will be updated on the return date in due course. The manga was initially published by Akiduki in Hakusensha’s LaLaDX magazine in 2006 and later moved to LaLa in 2011. The latest volume, the 25th compiled book, was released on May 2, and the 26th volume is scheduled to hit the stands on July 5.

Kochikame to get 1-Shot on July 10

Image: Osamu Akimoto

It has been reported that Osamu Akimoto is creating a new 46-page one-shot chapter for his manga series, Kochikame. The chapter, which bears the title “Kibō no Entotsu (Natsu) -1963- Kankichi-tachi no Natsuyasumi” (Chimney of Hope (Summer) -1963- The Summer Vacation of Kankichi and Company), will be showcased in the 32nd edition of the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on July 10. The opening page will be in color.

Related: Mashle: Magic and Muscle Chapter 162 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

The Final Chapter of Mashle: Magic and Muscles

Image: Viz Media

The manga series Mashle: Magic and Muscles, authored by Hajime Komoto, has concluded with the publication of Chapter 162 in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #31. Fans can expect the Final Volume 18 and the Official Fanbook to be released in October 2023. That means you can read Chapter 162 on the Viz Media and Manga Plus websites on July 2. The series ended naturally, so fans can rest easy knowing they will get a conclusion to their favorite manga.