Goose concert attendee falls to death from Madison Square Garden upper level

A 51-year-old man died after falling from an elevated position at Madison Square Garden during a concert on Saturday, June 22, Deadline reported. The tragic incident occurred during the second night of a two-night, sold-out run by the Connecticut-based jam band Goose, which marked their debut at the iconic venue.

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Police were alerted to the situation shortly before 10:00 PM, with official reports indicating that officers arrived at 4 Penn Plaza around 9:51 PM. Upon arrival, officers observed a 51-year-old male unconscious and unresponsive with injuries indicative of falling from an elevated position. Local reports suggest the individual fell from the 300 level section, which houses the arena balcony and upper-tier seating located significantly above the lower bowl and floor areas.

Emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene and transported the man to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. Further investigation by the NYPD is currently underway to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the fall. According to local station reporting, the man was attending the concert alongside his wife when the incident took place.

The atmosphere at the venue shifted as news of the event began to circulate among the crowd

One attendee shared their perspective on X, noting, “Y’all say a prayer. It appears a fan fell from a level above down to the bottom during the Goose show at Madison Square Garden tonight. The entire section has been taped off and fans in that area sent to a different part of the arena.” It is clear that the staff and emergency responders acted quickly to address the immediate area, taping off the section and redirecting fans to ensure the scene was contained.

Despite the gravity of the situation, the band continued performing their full set for the remainder of the night. Goose, which consists of members Rick Mitarotonda, Trevor Weekz, Peter Anspach, and Cotter Ellis, addressed the incident shortly after the show concluded. In a statement, the band expressed their reaction to the news, saying, “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken to learn of the tragic event that occurred at tonight’s show. We extend our deepest sympathy to everyone affected. Thank you to the emergency personnel and venue staff who stepped in with care and support.”

Concertgoer, 51, falls to his death during Goose show at Madison Square Garden: police https://t.co/uOjcQT9vp7 pic.twitter.com/GbPStaWvig — New York Post (@nypost) June 21, 2026

The management at the venue also issued a response regarding the loss. An MSG Entertainment spokesperson told media representatives, “While we await the police report on the tragedy at last night’s Goose concert, we are deeply saddened by the loss of a fan’s life at Madison Square Garden. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the concertgoer.”

The band is scheduled to continue their tour with another sold-out performance on Sunday night at SummerStage in Central Park. As the investigation by the NYPD continues, the focus remains on the family and loved ones impacted by this loss.

It is a top-tier venue that recently hosted the New York Knicks vs. the San Antonio Spurs NBA Finals that President Donald Trump attended. Seeing something like this happen at an iconic spot like Madison Square Garden is, in my opinion, truly unsettling for anyone who frequents live music events.

You can expect more details to emerge as the official police investigation moves forward, but for now, the community is left to process this sudden and devastating loss of a fan.

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