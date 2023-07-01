Latest Manga News June 30, 2023 – New Manga From Creator of Chainsaw Man

Image: Tatsuki Fujimoto

My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 Gets Print Release

Image: Mashiro

Mangamo announced the upcoming release of Mashiro’s My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999! (Yamada-kun to Lv999 no Koi wo Suru) manga in print will be published under Penguin Random House’s INKLORE colophon. The first volume is expected to hit the shelves in early 2024. For further insights, Mangamo will share more details during its Anime Expo panel on July 3 at 6:30 p.m. PDT in Room 404 AB.

1-Shot Manga About Naruto’s Father Will Be Released on July 18

Image: Masashi Kishimoto

The upcoming 33rd issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on July 18 will feature a new one-shot manga by Masashi Kishimoto, showcasing Naruto Uzumaki’s father, Minato Namikaze. This marks Kishimoto’s return to drawing one-shots for the magazine after seven years. This year’s 33rd issue is unique as it commemorates Weekly Shonen Jump’s 55th anniversary. Kishimoto’s last one-shot for the magazine was Naruto Gaiden ~Michita Tsuki ga Terasu Michi~ (Naruto Side Story ~The Path That the Waxing Moon Illuminates~), published in April 2016.

New Manga From Creator of Chainsaw Man

Image: Tatsuki Fujimoto

From the mad genius behind Chainsaw Man and Look Back, Tatsuki Fujimoto comes a new story about coping with loss and the blur between fact and fiction called Goodbye, Eri, released on June 27, 2023.

Here is the official Manga trailer for Goodbye, Eri:

Yuta’s moviemaking career started with a request from his mother to record her final moments. After her death, Yuta meets a mysterious girl named Eri, who takes his life in new directions. The two begin creating a movie together, but Eri harbors an explosive secret.