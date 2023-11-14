MamaYuyu Chapter 11: Release Date, Time, and Chapter 10 Spoilers

Get ready here for the release of MamaYuyu Chapter 11, as Corleo affirms his life's purpose!

November 14th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
MamaYuyu Chapter 11 Release Date
Image: Yoshihiko Hayashi / Shueisha / VIZ Media

Corleo has gotten out of his confrontation with the nefarious Grisha alive, but now he realizes he must train to protect his friends and keep his Sigil from falling into the wrong hands. Get ready for the release date of MamaYuyu Chapter 11!

MamaYuyu Chapter 11 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

MamaYuyu will release Chapter 11 on Monday, November 20, 2023, at midnight JST. For fans worldwide, this means you can read it digitally on November 19 on the VIZ Media MamaYuyu portal, and Manga Plus!

MamaYuyu Chapter 11
Release Date Countdown | AOTF
Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

Check below for the release time zone guide to know when the new chapter drops!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)7:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)8:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)9:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)10:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)11:00 AM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland3:00 PM GMT
Europe4:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 10, Corleo and Elysia affirm their purposes for living and vow to become stronger.

MamaYuyu Chapter 10 Recap and Spoilers

Corleo trains with Minerva, and the two learn more about each other as Corleo is determined to end the Demon-Hero strife. He realizes Elysia must be the reason he lives, and conversely, Elysia realizes the same, not wishing to be the one needing protection.

Grisha, who got out with wounds of his own, regroups and plans his next course of action. He wants to harvest their sigils but needs them to awaken first. It should be an exciting turn of events with the upcoming release of MamaYuyu Chapter 11!

- This article was updated on November 14th, 2023

