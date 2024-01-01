My Hero Academia Manga Release Date Schedule 2024: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Images: Bones / VIZ Media / Shueisha, Edited by Attack of the Fanboy

Are you looking for a My Hero Academia manga release date schedule for 2024 so you know when to expect new chapters? Now it’s finally reaching its conclusion, with the most recent chapters showing a very intense and dark battle.

What is My Hero Academia’s Manga Release Schedule?

My Hero Academia is released weekly and hardly ever goes on breaks, meaning that you will be able to read the manga every week. Its schedule is pretty similar to the one of Black Clover. If the dates change due to unforeseen circumstances, the data here will be updated to bring you the most accurate release schedule possible.

The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who dreams of becoming a hero but doesn’t have any special abilities, called quirks, like the rest of his peers. After proving his determination to All Might, the number 1 hero and symbol of peace, he gets a chance to attain a new power and make his dreams come true. He starts attending the elite hero training academy and becomes one step closer to his goal.

Full My Hero Academia Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2024)

While the series was originally planned to end in 2023, we can be optimistic about 2024 playing into what’s turning into a crazy final saga for the series. With key villains out of the way, we are rapidly approaching the endgame, so read on for the release date schedule in 2024 for My Hero Academia!

Chapter Release Date 411 January 5, 2024 412 January 21, 2024 413 January 28, 2024 414 February 4, 2024 415 February 11, 2024 416 February 18, 2024 417 February 25, 2024 418 March 3, 2024 419 March 10, 2024 420 March 17, 2024 421 March 24, 2024 422 March 31, 2024 423 April 7, 20204 424 April 14, 2024 425 April 21, 2024 426 May 5, 2024 427 May 12, 2024 428 May 19, 2024 429 May 26, 2024 430 June 2, 2024 431 June 9, 2024 432 June 16, 2024 433 June 23, 2024 434 June 30, 2024 435 July 7, 2024 436 July 14, 2024 437 July 21, 2024 438 July 28, 2024 439 August 4, 2024 440 August 11, 2024 441 August 18, 2024 442 August 25, 2024 443 September 1, 2024 444 September 8, 2024 445 September 15, 2024 446 September 22, 2024 447 September 29, 2024 448 October 6, 2024 449 October 13, 2024 450 October 20, 2024 451 October 27, 2024 452 November 3, 2024 453 November 10, 2024 454 November 17, 2024 455 November 24, 2024 456 December 1, 2024 457 December 8, 2024 458 December 15, 2024 459 December 22, 2024

Given the previous year’s pattern-breaking hiatuses seemingly every 2-4 weeks, and some pretty spectacular art lately, it’ll be understandable if delays happen. We’ll keep you updated here first!

Full My Hero Academia Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)

Chapter Date 377 January 6, 2023 378 January 22, 2023 379 January 29, 2023 380 February 19, 2023 381 February 26, 2023 382 March 5, 2023 383 March 26, 2023 384 April 2, 2023 385 April 16, 2023 386 April 23, 2023 387 May 7, 2023 388 May 14, 2023 389 May 21, 2023 390 June 4, 2023 391 June 18, 2023 392 June 25, 2023 393 July 9, 2023 394 July 16, 2023 395 July 23, 2023 396 August 6, 2023 397 August 20, 2023 398 August 27, 2023 399 September 3, 2023 400 September 17, 2023 401 September 24, 2023 402 October 1, 2023 403 October 15, 2023 404 October 22, 2023 405 October 29, 2023 406 November 12, 2023 407 November 19, 2023 408 December 3, 2023 409 December 10, 2023 410 December 24, 2023

