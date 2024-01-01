My Hero Academia Manga Release Date Schedule 2024: When You Can Expect New Chapters

December 31st, 2023 by Matthew Kevin Mitchell , J.R. Waugh
My Hero Academia Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule 2024
Are you looking for a My Hero Academia manga release date schedule for 2024 so you know when to expect new chapters? Now it’s finally reaching its conclusion, with the most recent chapters showing a very intense and dark battle.

What is My Hero Academia’s Manga Release Schedule?

My Hero Academia is released weekly and hardly ever goes on breaks, meaning that you will be able to read the manga every week. Its schedule is pretty similar to the one of Black Clover. If the dates change due to unforeseen circumstances, the data here will be updated to bring you the most accurate release schedule possible.

The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who dreams of becoming a hero but doesn’t have any special abilities, called quirks, like the rest of his peers. After proving his determination to All Might, the number 1 hero and symbol of peace, he gets a chance to attain a new power and make his dreams come true. He starts attending the elite hero training academy and becomes one step closer to his goal.

Full My Hero Academia Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2024)

While the series was originally planned to end in 2023, we can be optimistic about 2024 playing into what’s turning into a crazy final saga for the series. With key villains out of the way, we are rapidly approaching the endgame, so read on for the release date schedule in 2024 for My Hero Academia!

ChapterRelease Date
411January 5, 2024
412January 21, 2024
413January 28, 2024
414February 4, 2024
415February 11, 2024
416February 18, 2024
417February 25, 2024
418March 3, 2024
419March 10, 2024
420March 17, 2024
421March 24, 2024
422March 31, 2024
423April 7, 20204
424April 14, 2024
425April 21, 2024
426May 5, 2024
427May 12, 2024
428May 19, 2024
429May 26, 2024
430June 2, 2024
431June 9, 2024
432June 16, 2024
433June 23, 2024
434June 30, 2024
435July 7, 2024
436July 14, 2024
437July 21, 2024
438July 28, 2024
439August 4, 2024
440August 11, 2024
441August 18, 2024
442August 25, 2024
443September 1, 2024
444September 8, 2024
445September 15, 2024
446September 22, 2024
447September 29, 2024
448October 6, 2024
449October 13, 2024
450October 20, 2024
451October 27, 2024
452November 3, 2024
453November 10, 2024
454November 17, 2024
455November 24, 2024
456December 1, 2024
457December 8, 2024
458December 15, 2024
459December 22, 2024

Given the previous year’s pattern-breaking hiatuses seemingly every 2-4 weeks, and some pretty spectacular art lately, it’ll be understandable if delays happen. We’ll keep you updated here first!

Full My Hero Academia Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)

ChapterDate
377January 6, 2023
378January 22, 2023
379January 29, 2023
380February 19, 2023
381February 26, 2023
382March 5, 2023
383March 26, 2023
384April 2, 2023
385April 16, 2023
386April 23, 2023
387May 7, 2023
388May 14, 2023
389May 21, 2023
390June 4, 2023
391June 18, 2023
392June 25, 2023
393July 9, 2023
394July 16, 2023
395July 23, 2023
396August 6, 2023
397August 20, 2023
398August 27, 2023
399September 3, 2023
400September 17, 2023
401September 24, 2023
402October 1, 2023
403October 15, 2023
404October 22, 2023
405October 29, 2023
406November 12, 2023
407November 19, 2023
408December 3, 2023
409December 10, 2023
410December 24, 2023

If you’re already thinking about what you’ll be reading when My Hero Academia ends, there are many great new Shonen manga that can interest you, like Wild Strawberry. Or, if you’re interested in trying something new, perhaps manhwa might be up your alley!

- This article was updated on December 31st, 2023

