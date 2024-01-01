My Hero Academia Manga Release Date Schedule 2024: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Are you looking for a My Hero Academia manga release date schedule for 2024 so you know when to expect new chapters? Now it’s finally reaching its conclusion, with the most recent chapters showing a very intense and dark battle.
What is My Hero Academia’s Manga Release Schedule?
My Hero Academia is released weekly and hardly ever goes on breaks, meaning that you will be able to read the manga every week. Its schedule is pretty similar to the one of Black Clover. If the dates change due to unforeseen circumstances, the data here will be updated to bring you the most accurate release schedule possible.
The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who dreams of becoming a hero but doesn’t have any special abilities, called quirks, like the rest of his peers. After proving his determination to All Might, the number 1 hero and symbol of peace, he gets a chance to attain a new power and make his dreams come true. He starts attending the elite hero training academy and becomes one step closer to his goal.
Full My Hero Academia Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2024)
While the series was originally planned to end in 2023, we can be optimistic about 2024 playing into what’s turning into a crazy final saga for the series. With key villains out of the way, we are rapidly approaching the endgame, so read on for the release date schedule in 2024 for My Hero Academia!
|Chapter
|Release Date
|411
|January 5, 2024
|412
|January 21, 2024
|413
|January 28, 2024
|414
|February 4, 2024
|415
|February 11, 2024
|416
|February 18, 2024
|417
|February 25, 2024
|418
|March 3, 2024
|419
|March 10, 2024
|420
|March 17, 2024
|421
|March 24, 2024
|422
|March 31, 2024
|423
|April 7, 20204
|424
|April 14, 2024
|425
|April 21, 2024
|426
|May 5, 2024
|427
|May 12, 2024
|428
|May 19, 2024
|429
|May 26, 2024
|430
|June 2, 2024
|431
|June 9, 2024
|432
|June 16, 2024
|433
|June 23, 2024
|434
|June 30, 2024
|435
|July 7, 2024
|436
|July 14, 2024
|437
|July 21, 2024
|438
|July 28, 2024
|439
|August 4, 2024
|440
|August 11, 2024
|441
|August 18, 2024
|442
|August 25, 2024
|443
|September 1, 2024
|444
|September 8, 2024
|445
|September 15, 2024
|446
|September 22, 2024
|447
|September 29, 2024
|448
|October 6, 2024
|449
|October 13, 2024
|450
|October 20, 2024
|451
|October 27, 2024
|452
|November 3, 2024
|453
|November 10, 2024
|454
|November 17, 2024
|455
|November 24, 2024
|456
|December 1, 2024
|457
|December 8, 2024
|458
|December 15, 2024
|459
|December 22, 2024
Given the previous year’s pattern-breaking hiatuses seemingly every 2-4 weeks, and some pretty spectacular art lately, it’ll be understandable if delays happen. We’ll keep you updated here first!
Full My Hero Academia Manga Chapter Release Date Schedule (2023)
|Chapter
|Date
|377
|January 6, 2023
|378
|January 22, 2023
|379
|January 29, 2023
|380
|February 19, 2023
|381
|February 26, 2023
|382
|March 5, 2023
|383
|March 26, 2023
|384
|April 2, 2023
|385
|April 16, 2023
|386
|April 23, 2023
|387
|May 7, 2023
|388
|May 14, 2023
|389
|May 21, 2023
|390
|June 4, 2023
|391
|June 18, 2023
|392
|June 25, 2023
|393
|July 9, 2023
|394
|July 16, 2023
|395
|July 23, 2023
|396
|August 6, 2023
|397
|August 20, 2023
|398
|August 27, 2023
|399
|September 3, 2023
|400
|September 17, 2023
|401
|September 24, 2023
|402
|October 1, 2023
|403
|October 15, 2023
|404
|October 22, 2023
|405
|October 29, 2023
|406
|November 12, 2023
|407
|November 19, 2023
|408
|December 3, 2023
|409
|December 10, 2023
|410
|December 24, 2023
If you’re already thinking about what you’ll be reading when My Hero Academia ends, there are many great new Shonen manga that can interest you, like Wild Strawberry. Or, if you’re interested in trying something new, perhaps manhwa might be up your alley!
- This article was updated on December 31st, 2023